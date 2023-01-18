The Recent History of Two Unique Investors of Reddit

Photo by Agence Olloweb on Unsplash

Back in 2014, the social news and discussion social media site needed money to help continue its operations. So, the people in charge of the company went to try to get funding from seed investors. In October of that year, Reddit was able to get fifty million dollars to help keep the company running, but what makes this story particularly interesting are the specific people who decided that Reddit was a good company to invest in. One of those investors was the raper and actors Snoop Dogg. For those who do not know, Snoop Dogg is a famous hip-hop star from Long Beach, California who - since 2014 - is also a tech investor who helped to provide money in order to keep the social media site running.

One of the reasons that this is so interesting is that Snoop Dogg is normally known for his musical talents with an American Music Award and 12 nominations at the Grammy Awards and his 2022 Super Bowl performance with Dr. Dre, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar. He is even known more for his acting than for working in the tech industry with his many acting performances in film and the Emmy he won for his Super Bowl performance.

On top of Snoop Dogg, Reddit got some of that fifty million dollars from the actor and musician for the band Thirty Seconds To Mars Jared Leto. Again, this is someone you normally do not see investing in tech, but with his help the value of Reddit in 2014 grew to $500 million.