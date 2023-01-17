Introduction to the Social Media Site Reddit

Photo by Brett Jordan on Unsplash

As many people consider leaving Twitter, plenty of social media sites are good alternatives for this website. One of them is the social media site Reddit and this story should give those uninitiated a good idea of what the social media site is all about & how it works. Reddit is a social media website that is a social news site and discussion website that is similar to Twitter. One of the most significant differences, however, is that the content is curated and promoted by users instead of being done by an algorithm or those who are employees of Reddit.

Anyone who is a registered user on Reddit is known as a Redditor and they have allowed the platform to be active for the past 17 years, turning this particular social news site into an established social media giant. Over fifty-two million people use Reddit as active users, so casual users will be in good company and have a lot of others to interact with. Each community on Reddit is known as a subreddits & each of these subreddits has its own mods as well as rules that you have to follow. This method for designing communities on the site makes it easy for people to find posts based on their particular interests.

Do you like cat pictures? Well, there is a subreddit that is known as r/cats that might be a perfect fit for you to see the cat pictures and other posts and potentially submit your own for the world to see your pet! Like DIY projects? r/DIY might be more your speed! Basically, there are no shortages of communities for people to join when they are on Reddit.