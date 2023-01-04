S&P 500 and the Stock Market Close With Worst Decline Since 2008

Photo by Ayadi Ghaith on Unsplash

Wall Street was able to close out an interesting day of trading on the American stock market with even more losses for multiple companies on Friday of this week, which allowed the stock market to close out one of the most horrific years for the index known as the S&P 500. This passing week has been the worst in recorded financial history since the financial mess that happened back in 2008. This index on America's stock market finished with a huge loss of close to nineteen point four percent for 2022 - a loss that goes up to about eighteen point one percent if you include dividends (which is slightly better, but not much of an improvement). Looking at all of this, this means that the S&P 500 has lost $8.2 trillion United States Dollars in its total value according to the S&P Dow Jones Indices. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq composite which is a heavy component when it comes to the stocks of technology companies gained an even larger stock market loss of thirty-three point one percent for this year.

"The Fed has been the overhang on this market, really since November of last year, so if the Fed pauses and we don't have a major recession, we think that sets us up for a rally," said Jay Hatfield, CEO of Infrastructure Capital Advisors when he was interviewed by the news site KSL at the tail-end of 2022.

With events like the Russian invasion of Ukraine and investors selling off their tech stocks, it seems like it will continue to be a rough time for investors going into 2023.