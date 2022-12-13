Massive Winter Storm Coming Through The US Midwest

Photo by CNN

Currently, there is a massive winter storm cutting through the United States of America is bringing severe weather to the country with dangerous blizzard conditions affecting the Great Plains region of the U.S. The icy weather is also affecting the upper Midwest and there are expected to be some severe storms along the Gulf Coast. There are more than ten million people living in seventeen states that are currently experiencing winter weather alerts as the massive storm continues to head from west to east. The storm is expected to strengthen into Thursday as it travels bringing strong winds, snow, and freezing rain. The southern end of the storm is expected to bring some late-season tornadoes to certain regions of the country along with some strong thunderstorms.

There are various conditions that are to be expected in different regions of the US thanks to this storm including:

Flash flooding and heavy downpours in various parts of the Great Plains

Snow is expected to fall at rates of one to two inches per hour among powerful forty-mile-per-hour winds in the central and northern Great Plains during today and Wednesday of this week.

Risk of tornadoes and large damaging hail from eastern Texas into northern Louisiana and southwestern Mississippi.

Freezing rain and sleet in the upper Midwest through Wednesday.

“We’re not expecting a quick burst of snowfall here,” said Brandon Wills, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, Wyoming, " going to accumulate the highest in the northern Nebraska panhandle – and it’s going to be blowing around like crazy because of the strong winds that we’re going to have as well."