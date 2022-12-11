Kick: New Rival To Twitch Revealed

Photo by Kick

Everyone and their mothers know about Twitch at this point: the live streaming service mostly made for video game live streaming that is a subsidiary of Amazon. For a while, Twitch has been operating with very little competition when it comes to the realm of live streaming for a while now, but things are changing with YouTube allowing people to live stream, Trovo operating as a small niche competitor, the general existence of DLive for people to try, and the formation of a brand new live streaming service that is being touted as a Twitch competitor with the chance to attract a certain number of streamers & fans to it if the people behind it are able to play their cards right.

This new rival is named Kick and it is an all-new streaming platform. Currently, Kick is in its beta, but anyone can potentially sign up to test if they truly enjoy the service. The service probably would not have that much of a chance as a streaming service without a big-name streamer to attract people, but Kick has got at least one of those with an endorsement from Tyler 'Trainwreck' Niknam. Tyler announced his move to Kick to his followers and this is not someone who has a small following. The man literally has 2.1 million Twitch followers and all of them know he endorses this new platform.

Kick is promising a 95-5 subscriber revenue split, which beats Twitch’s 50-50 model. Those are big numbers and the platform believes that the five percent split and money from advertisements to foot a lot of the bill.