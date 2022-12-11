Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizens

Photo by HERALD/BOB BRAWDY

There is something about North Carolina that causes a bunch of retailers to produce a record number of price scanning errors. These particular errors often result in customers of these stores paying more than they should according to a North Carolina agency. All of this has resulted in over forty thousand US Dollars worth of fines for Charlotte-area retail stores. In fact, over seventy stores were fined in thirty-eight different counties in the state of North Carolina for scanning errors with many of these fines coming from the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division. Thirteen of the retailers that got fined were operating in Mecklenburg County, two were located in Union County and one retailer each was located in Iredell and Rowan County respectively.

The local stores that were fined include Walmart, Dollar General, Family Dollar, Circle K, and Sam's Mart. For some more specific examples, the Dollar General at 7322 The Plaza, Charlotte was made to pay four thousand, one hundred and thirty dollars in fines due to ten overcharges in a three hundred item lot. Meanwhile, another Dollar General at 6201 South Blvd., Charlotte, paid one thousand seven hundred ninety dollars in fines for eleven overcharges, and a Circle K at 3424 Matthews Mint Hill Road, Matthews paid one thousand six hundred sixty-five in fines for six overcharges.

“During the holidays especially every penny counts, and we want consumers to pay attention during checkout,” said Steve Troxler, the Agriculture Commissioner in North Carolina explaining why it is important during the holidays for consumers to be protected from overcharges.