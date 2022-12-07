Microsoft Could Soon Have its first union

Photo by Salvatore De Lellis/Pexels

Some three hundred assurance workers that are currently working at the gaming studio ZeniMax are currently voting to form what would be the first labor union they have ever had. This particular studio is currently owned by the tech giant Microsoft and this oud be the first union that would be formed at Microsoft. This particular union is being organized with the help of the Communications Workers of America (CWA) union and the workers will have until the end of December to vote on the measure. According to the Communications Workers of America, Microsoft has agreed to recognize the union if the majority of workers vote in favor of it.

“We applaud Microsoft for remaining neutral through this process and letting workers decide for themselves whether they want a union,” CWA President Christopher Shelton said while he was being interviewed by the folks over at CNN Business. “Other video game and tech giants have made a conscious choice to attack, undermine, and demoralize their own employees when they join together to form a union. Microsoft has made a different choice, which other corporations would be wise to emulate for the good of their corporate culture, their workers, and their customers.”

A Microsoft spokesperson spoke with CNN Business on Monday evening with a generally neutral stance towards the efforts for creating a proper labor union for the ZeniMax employees. Said spokesperson stated that this effort is “an example of our labor principles in action.” Employees and the CWA hopes these efforts will give workers a greater say in their labor.