HBAR: The Crypto Hosted On the Hashgraph DLT

Photo by Hedera Hashgraph/CoinMarketCap

I am pretty sure that a lot of people - even people who do not touch it - know what cryptocurrency is by now. If for some reason you do not, you don't have the worry - this definition from the OSWEGO State University of New York can give you an idea: a cryptocurrency is a digital currency, which is an alternative form of payment created using encryption algorithms. The technology that backs cryptocurrencies allows digital currency to be both used as a currency and as a virtual accounting system to keep track of items. As I have written about before, cryptocurrencies are backed by distributed ledger technologies: a type of decentralized database that is held & updated independently by each participant (or node, which is another name for digital devices of participants that are connected to the ledger) in a large computer network.

Most forms of cryptocurrency are backed by blockchains: the most popular form of distributed ledger technology that keeps transaction records in a ledger as a chain of digital blocks. However, there is another kind of distributed ledger technology called a Hashgraph. This alternative to blockchain has its own cryptocurrency called HBAR. Around the time of this writing, HBAR is worth about $0.047 and it is a utility coin issued by the Hedera Hashgraph platform. It was announced in March of 2018 and it has a scheme different from blockchain where transactions are processed in parallel instead of being processed linearly, increasing the processing speed of transactions for the currency. The coin can also be used to help build peer-to-peer business models and power dApps, so it has more use than simply being utilized as an alternative payment system.