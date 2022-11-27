Bitcoin worth $1.5B withdrawn from Coinbase

Jus4Net

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sRqcr_0jOSue8e00
Photo byCryptoSlate

On the crypto exchange Coinbase, a lot of money in the form of cryptocurrency was withdrawn within the past two days. So far, the total was around one hundred thousand Bitcoin, making this the third largest withdrawal of the Bitcoin cryptocurrency in the history of the Coinbase platform. It is a large amount of money to take out of the exchange, though it is no surprise these kinds of withdrawals have been happening recently. Glassnode was able to show BTC withdrawals occurring throughout the past year on a convenient little chart that you can see here:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CLkep_0jOSue8e00
Photo byGlassnode

On November twenty-fourth of this year, there was a moment where fifty thousand Bitcoin was withdrawn from Coinbase, which was the equivalent of over eight hundred million United States dollars at the time of said withdrawal. That was the second-largest Bitcoin withdrawal of the year for the Coinbase platform. The day after that was the largest withdrawal since that particular withdrawal was worth over eight hundred twenty-five million US Dollars! However, the most significant withdrawal from the platform actually happened years ago back in late two thousand seventeen.

Coinbase is not the only crypto exchange that has been experiencing large withdrawals of cryptocurrency recently. In fact, data from Glassnode as well as the cryptocurrency-related news website known as CryptoSlate show that the balance on practically all decentralized financial exchanges has fallen below twelve percent for the first time since January two thousand eighteen. All of this can generally be attributed to the rise in inflation and the falling crypto market.

# cryptocurrency# finance# technology# blockchain# money

