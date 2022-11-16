Problems With FTX: A Former Reputable Crypto Exchange

Things are not going well for the cryptocurrency exchange FTX. The exchange is facing problems as FTX had to suspend withdrawals on November eighth. There were reports that there were problems at FTX that might lead to the company going bankrupt, but FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried dismissed these concerns as "FUD" - a term often used by crypto bros to describe some kind of baseless fear, uncertainty, or doubt. He said that FTX was "bulletproof" and there was no way his funds or anyone else's funds would be in danger while being held in FTX. In fact, in a now-deleted tweet, Sam stated on November seventh that “FTX is fine. Assets are fine.”. That being said, all of the events that are taking place in the past week have shown how things are not fine for FTX and the crypto exchange had plenty of problems that the public may not have been privy to.
We now know that FTX was on the brink of collapse. On November eleventh, FTX voluntarily started bankruptcy proceedings in the US, joining a long list of crypto exchanges suffering from financial difficulties like Celsius, Gox, and Three Arrows Capital. Now, there is a massive heist that pulled almost half a billion dollars worth of funds from FTX which basically makes things even worst for the exchange. Some analysts looking at the situation believe up to four hundred seventy-seven million dollars worth of cryptocurrency has been taken, but a crypto-tracing firm by the name of TRM Labs puts the number at $338 million.
