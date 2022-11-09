An Explanation of Blockchains (1 of 5)

David McBee/Pexels

Earlier, I wrote a blog post about distributed ledgers: a type of decentralized database that is shared and synced by multiple people across multiple sites, institutions, or even countries/national borders across the globe. The thing is though, there isn't just one kind of distributed ledger - there are many kinds of decentralized trustless databases that can help to make your data more secure and help protect you from a problem that is frequently felt by centralized databases - having a single or only a few points of failure instead of having a database that stays strong even if there is only a node available on a computer network. There are five kinds of distributed ledger, but there is one that is incredibly popular and many people - even those who know very little about databases or information technology - know about this one. Today, I am going to be talking about distributed ledger technology known as blockchains.

The website synopsys gives a good, short definition of what a blockchain is: "a distributed database that maintains a continuously growing list of ordered records, called blocks.” Blocks are groups of records that are connected using cryptography with each block having a cryptographic hash linked to the previous block, a timestamp, and some transactional data. These unique methods of keeping track of data and how the data is directly linked to previous blocks are what separates blockchains from other kinds of distributed ledger tech. Blockchains were invented by an anonymous programmer named Satoshi Nakamoto who released the code for blockchains back in 2008 as a piece of open-source code that is free to use by other people & organizations.