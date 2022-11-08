Distributed Ledger Technology Introduction

Marco Polo Network

Many people do not know much about distributed ledgers or why they might be important to the state of the modern internet other than some buzzwords that would not mean anything to the average person. Fortunately, I can have a short little article here with the help of other websites like analytics steps to explain what a distributed ledger is and why such technology is so beneficial when it comes to working with digital tech. Now, what is a distributed ledger? It is specifically a type of decentralized database that is shared and synced by multiple people across multiple sites, institutions, or even countries/national borders across the globe. It allows any member of the person, even someone who is considered to be untrustworthy, to help bear "witness" to transactions on the database.

Every single node member of the distributed ledger has both access to the recordings shared throughout the network and an identical copy of these records to access or allow others to access said records. In a couple of seconds or minutes, any modifications or additions to the ledger become replicated by the other participants. And, as long as any node on the network is still up, the database can still remain up and running. This means that if you take down most servers and computers connected to the distributed ledger, the ledger will still remain as long as you have a computer that has at least one node up. Plus, the node can be run on devices that are not traditionally used as servers on many different kinds of distributed ledgers such as blockchains - which are generally the most popular form of distributed ledger due to the ease of use, the fact that most blockchains are open-source & can be used for free by members of the public who are tech-savvy, and utilized in various different industries (banking with many banks using blockchains like XRP to keep track of large scale financial transactions, healthcare, supply chains, cryptocurrencies, and pretty much any other situation where a database can be utilized).