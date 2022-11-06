Space Force Picks Private University As War College

Nicholas Pilch/U.S. Air Force

The United States Space Force has decided that Johns Hopkins University as its graduate and postgraduate military school for officers, becoming the first branch in the United States armed forces to use a pre-existing private university and leverage it for training officers instead of creating a brand new war college from the ground up. Starting in July of next year, Johns Hopkins will start to offer a ten-month, accredited military educational program on its campus that will draw from some of its pre-existing international studies courses and engineering courses. Those who graduate will earn a master's degree in international public policy from the university's School of Advanced International Studies.

Space Force states that this is part of the group's latest attempts to think outside the box in order to form a culture that is distinct from the Air Force. As the Space Force's training branch stated, “We are shaping the future of our service to develop joint space warfighters in world-class teams.”

John Hopkins is based in the state of Maryland & it is the oldest research university in the United States of America. It is one of the world's most prestigious colleges when it comes to receiving a higher education. The satellite campus in downtown Washington will be responsible for hosting the Space Force's intermediate and senior service school programs. Working with a civilian college will help to make costs for this particular training program cheaper than trying to create a military school from the ground up because it only costs six million dollars a year.