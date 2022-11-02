A New Hurricane Called Lisa Has Formed

There was a tropical storm called Lisa that was forming in the Atlantic but now Lisa is no longer a tropical storm: it is a hurricane. This morning, the storm was thirty-five miles east-southeast of Belize City. Now, it is moving west at 14 mph and sustaining winds around eighty miles per hour.

"On the forecast track, the center of Lisa will make landfall in Belize later this afternoon, and then cross northern Guatemala and move into southeastern Mexico by Thursday. Some strengthening is still possible before landfall. Rapid weakening will occur after the center of Lisa moves inland." said the National Hurricane Center.

For those living in the United States, the good news seems to be that the hurricane does not appear to be moving in a way that will strike the continental United States the way Hurricane Ian did. However, there is currently a hurricane warning in effect for Chetumal to Puerto Costa Maya, Mexico, meaning that the hurricane will hit Mexico. This is the sixth hurricane to form in the Atlantic Ocean during this current hurricane season. With Hurricane Lisa getting a name, there are now 12 of the 21 names the National Hurricane Center has available for hurricanes and tropical storms that have been used. Currently, there is a tropical storm forming called Martin, which means that the next hurricane name/ tropical storm name that is on the list will be Nicole.

While we are not sure if these storms will be hitting the United States any time soon, the NHC is keeping an eye on the situation just in case!