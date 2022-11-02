APPICS: A New Blockchain-based 'share-to-earn' mobile application

Cointelegraph

There is a new social media app out there for the creator economy known as APPICS: a new social application that was made by a blockchain company based out of Switzerland. The application was created by a team that operates with a mission that it calls "Passion Rewarded" which is supposed to empower people across the globe to earn crypto for their social media activities & sharing their exploits in life with others. The entire platform is built on the TELOS (TLOS) blockchain which is powered by EOSIO, one of the fastest and most energy-efficient blockchains on the planet. Because of all of this, the platform will provide payouts to creators in the form of a particular cryptocurrency called APPICS too - though this currency is also known as APX for short.

“APPICS is more than just another social media app. It combines social media, the power of blockchain, NFT, the metaverse and other technologies of the future to bridge the digital world with the real world and provide people from all over the globe with more decentralized and transparent solutions.” said APPICS co-founder Uma Hagenguth.

The people running APPICS guarantee their platform has less censorship than traditional social media apps. That being said, there is still some level of moderation that is enforced and the people in charge of the platform have confirmed that “violent, hateful, racist or detrimentally harming behavior towards others will not be tolerated.”

APPICS is available both as an application for iPhone and an application on Google Play for Android.