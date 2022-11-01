Twitch Allows You To Be One of the top one percent with very few followers

Twitch/Dexerto

Twitch is a platform that allows people to get famous due to an American video live streaming service that mostly focuses on video game live streaming including esports competitions. After it was acquired by Amazon.com, it has allowed various streamers like xQc, Nickmercs, Pokimane, and others to become famous and as a result rake in some serious cash. Turns out, however, that you do not need to have that many followers or nearly as many followers on Twitch as someone like Pokimane to become one of the top streamers. In fact, it does not actually require too many viewers on a regular basis for someone like you or me to become one of the top percentiles of Twitch streamers.

According to statistics that were pulled together by Zach Bussey, most streamers that averaged six viewers or more were in the top six-point-seven percent of Twitch streamers. Basically, the vast majority of streamers on the site (partnered with Twitch or not) are only pulling in five viewers or less, including pretty much every channel. Basically, if you are starting out on Twitch and you feel like you are not growing enough on Titch, remember that all you got to do is convince six or more people watching your streams to be considered a success on the site. It also means that if you are a viewer, a single view can make all the difference for your favorite small streamer. If you want to be in the top one percent, you only need fifty-one viewers to get there!