Miami Makes Professional Pillow Fighting An Actual Sport

I already wrote an article about how the state of Nevada and Las Vegas are turning slap fighting into an officially regulated sport that people can enjoy the same way they enjoy basketball, boxing, golf, and a bunch of other activities that are considered sports. Now, I get to write about another sport that is being recognized on the other side of America: pillow fighting! Pro pillow-fighting is now an officially organized sport in South Florida which allows people to swing pillows at each other as fiercely as possible while inside a regulation octagon.

"I saw it online and thought, ‘This thing is a joke.' But I got in there, and someone slaps my face with a pillow, and then I’m into it. You don’t care about nothing else." said bare-knuckle boxer Marcus Brimage, a man who previously became well-known for being the first MMA opponent of Connor McGregor.

Brimage was one of the twenty-four fighters - sixteen males and eight females - that were competing in the Pillow Fight Championship’s Pound Down. This particular sporting event is a one-night tournament that crowned the people who were considered pro pillow fighting's very first champions. Professional pillow fighting became an organized sport thanks to Steve and Paul Williams, serial entrepreneurs who started this particular sport a real thing with a few scattered outings around South Florida and Brazil. The rules of organized pillow fighting seem pretty simple: fights consist of two, ninety-second rounds where combatants hit each other with designed ripstop nylon pillows equipped with six handles to improve speed and control. Fighters are embracing the sport across South Florida, including local boxers and MMA fighters.

