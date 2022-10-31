Intro To Stocks: The Most Basic Security of The Market

Burak The Weekender/Pexel

Right now, a person at Jus4Net is doing a course about stock trading. It gave me the idea to start adding information about financial technology and doing a story to introduce people to basic things related to the stock market. To get into the information about the stock market, finance, and how technology is connected to all of this, we have to answer one question: just what the heck is a stock? Well, a stock is 'an investment that represents a unit of ownership in a company' as defined by Business Insider. When you own stock, which is also known as equity, you are basically owning a portion of a company. Those who own stock in a company become a shareholder and the small piece of the business that you own, as a certified shareholder, is known as a share.

When someone becomes a shareholder in a company, the obvious hope is that the company will succeed and perform well since whenever the business is doing well, those owning the stock will start to receive profits. However, shareholders will get lower returns if a company underperforms or goes into decline. In the worst-case scenario, all of a person's stocks can potentially become worthless if the company goes bankrupt.

Stocks can be offered by a company privately or publicly. Private shares are usually only available to accredited investors, generally, any can invest in stocks traded on public exchanges like the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq. Now, plenty of people have the power to trade stocks from a smartphone with the right kind of smartphone app, a broker account, and enough knowledge to know what stocks to pick to earn capital...