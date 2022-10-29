Charity Works To Let You Donate Leftover Candy To The Troops

Getty Images

When Halloween is over after October thirty-first, there are going to be plenty of households that are filled with a bunch of leftover candy. A lot of the time, this candy is left to lie around and go bad over time, letting these particular sweet treats go to waste. However, as the local site NBCChicago points out, there is something that people can do this year with any of the extra treats they obtain during Halloween: donating their candy to others! There are plenty of nonprofit organizations in the Chicago metropolitan area that will be willing to take your sweets and give them to others who might need them a little bit more.

One of the charities that might be willing to take some of that candy off your hands is Solders' Angels, a national nonprofit organization that works to provide aid and comfort men & women of the United States Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, the families of those who serve in the armed forces, and veterans. This particular nonprofit has an office operating in Chicago that runs a Treats For Troops program. The point of the program is to collect candy from the local population after Halloween festivities and send them to military service members. Here is a link that shows the various locations you can go to in order to give your candy to Soldiers' Angels: https://soldiersangels.org/volunteer/special-campaigns/treats-for-troops/treats-for-troops-dropoff-locations/?_map_search=41.8781136%2C-87.6297982%2C25%2CChicago%252C%2520IL%252C%2520USA. Thanks to this good charity, people have a great way to provide any extra candy they do not want to people overseas for a sweet treat!