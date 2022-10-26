Basic Information on (Some) of the Powers of Kang The Conqueror (Marvel Comics)

Wikimedia

Similar to how Darkseid in the DC universe is a powerful conqueror, Kang since he debuted in 1964's Avengers #8 was a master of time and space who was able to conquer multiple eras and worlds throughout the entire multiverse. Because of this, Kang commands many warriors & fighters from across all periods of time and from different parts of the multiverse that can all fight on Kang's behalf. All of this, by itself, should show how Kang the Conqueror is a much bigger threat to the multiverse and the main Marvel Universe than Thanos could ever be, but here are some other abilities that make Kang such a menace...

Kang has weapons and devices in the comics that make him a very formidable foe. One of his weapons is the Light of the Centuries Sphere: a sphere that can transport people through space and time & even trap people inside of itself according to Avengers #69 from October 1969. Many probably wonder why Antman and Kang will be fighting each other in Antman and the Wasp: Quantumania since these two characters seem - at first glance - to have little to no connection with each other.

However, it is shown that Kang has a group of particles called "Growth Pollen" that allows himself and his devices to grow/shrink in size and strength by absorbing kinetic energy. The "Pollen" is basically a futuristic version of the "Pym Particles" discovered by the original Antman Hank Pym and allows Kang to easily access the Quantum Realm as well as have the same abilities as Antman in addition to his other abilities!