1 Million Gbps Internet Speed Reached With Laser

Getty Images/Mark Gibson

Researchers in Europe have made a new discovery that will potentially allow people in the future to enjoy even faster internet speeds. Soon, you might be able to enjoy one million gigabits per second of internet speed thanks to the power of lasers. An experiment using a single chip and a laser allowed a portion of a local network to achieve a speed of 1.8 petabits per second, which is near twice the amount of internet traffic the world transmits at the same rate according to PCMag, the online technology news site. The research and discovery should be credited to a joint team from the Technical University of Denmark and the Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden. The group published a peer-reviewed paper in Nature Photonics that allows others to recreate the same experiment and try to create blazing internet speeds in the future if they have the right resources available.

In the experiment, the team used a single computer chip in order to create a "frequency comb" that works to split a single source of light (like a laser) into hundreds of different colors, each with its own particular frequency. From there, each color with its own frequency can be isolated and used to imprint data in a particular computer network. The frequencies can be reassembled and sent over an optical fiber to easily transport data. There were reports of another team achieving similar network speeds, but that experiment used about one thousand lasers while this new experiment only requires one, making the later more commercially viable & less power intensive.

