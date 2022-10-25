Two of the Best Fiber Internet Providers (According to CNET) that are Available Commercially in Charlotte, NC

Ry Crist/CNET

Charlotte, NC is a great metropolis in the state of North Carolina and it gives you plenty of options that allow you to remain connected to the world wide web. Once upon a time in the city of Charlotte, there was only one option for getting internet commercially: Time Warner Cable. Now, there are other options available for the average citizen of Charlotte. One of those new providers is AT&T which - according to an article from CNET - costs between fifty-five dollars and one hundred eighty dollars per month with speeds between three hundred & five thousand megabits per second. It is the fastest internet you can get in the city of Charlotte because it provides fiber optics in the form of AT&T Fiber. Most plans are supposed to provide you with unlimited data, equipment included, and no contracts that force you into being an AT&T customer in the long term.

Google is also giving people internet in Charlotte metro area. If you are looking for Gigabit Internet Service in the city, Google Fiber might be the best option for you. They offer unlimited data as well as speeds between one thousand and two thousand megabits per second. It also costs between seventy dollars and one hundred bucks a month, making it the best and cheapest option for those who definitely need internet with Gigabit speeds. This option is currently a challenge since this is only offered to around ten percent of the households in the Charlotte metro area. If your address is close enough to the area Google currently services and you definitely need this kind of internet speed, then Google Fiber is definitely a good option for you to go with!