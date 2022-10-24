Opinion: Google Stadia Shut Down Because People Do Not Feel As If They Can Trust Google!

Android Police

Stadia's upcoming shutdown announcement where Google stated that the cloud gaming service was going to be shut down took plenty of people by surprise, including the game developers that were actively trying to create games or ports of previously existing games for the Google-based platform. What is to blame for this shutdown of Stadia? Well, TechCrunch and I believe that Google itself is partially to blame for the sorry state of the platform since anyone who knows about the history of the tech giant would be wary to trust it when it comes to the development of new products & services to help the average customer.

For one, Google ended up shutting down its own internal studio. Internal studios and console exclusives (i.e. having videogames that one can only get on your platform and nowhere else) is pretty much a stable of PC gaming and console gaming. People get Playstation, Xbox, and PC games on Steam because many games can be found on those platforms and nowhere else. Shutting down these internal studios, showed two things: you would not be able to get anything from Stadia you would not be able to get anywhere else and Google was not interested in investing in new games and concepts that might be fun for gamers.

Before Google released Stadia, people were quick to remind us of the tech giant's legacy of killing products. Does anyone reading this article remember Google Glass, Google +, Google Cloud IoT Core, Google OnHub, Google Hangouts, Google Play Movies & TV, Google Cardboard, and all of the other Google projects that Google put down long before any of them could gain traction? These other projects were proof for many that Google is only capable of being good at making a search engine, Android software, and YouTube (and many would question that last one). Even if Stadia offered something new that you could not get anywhere else for gaming, so many people would believe Google would give up on the project if it did not immediately turn a profit - and this shutdown announcement seems to prove those people right! Because of this, people just don't trust Google anymore when it comes to providing new projects and innovations for customers!