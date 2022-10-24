Slap Fighting Now Being Considered An Official Sport In Certain Sports and Betting Is Already Starting!

Dreamstime

Most of the time with Jus4Net, we work towards writing local stories in America and around the globe focused on technology. However, this article will be one of the few exceptions since this is pretty interesting! The Nevada Athletic Commission unanimously approved a notion to make slap fighting a licensed competition in the state. The local News 3 channel in Nevada talks about how businesses like Caesars Sportsbook are planning to cover and provide betting odds soon for the slap-fighting scene.

Now some might be asking what slap fighting is, but it is pretty much the exact sport you would expect with the words slap fighting. The sport basically involves two people smacking each other in the face until someone yields or there is a KO. The sport started a viral sensation on social media with open palm fights, but it really was not given any official attention until recently. Now, there is a chance for this particular social media trend to be an actual sport: the kind of sport where someone can make money doing it or spend most of their life genuinely training to make a career from it!

“Hopefully, we’ll be the first to regulate this and hopefully other jurisdictions in other communities, states and countries will do the same. It'll mimic pretty much UFC and MMA with professionals that have been in this sector before so we're comfortable with the promoters ” said the chairman of the Nevada Athletic Commission Stephen Cloobeck when he was interviewed by News 3.