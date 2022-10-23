Charlotte, NC

Pink Delivery Robots In Uptown Charlotte

Jus4Net

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VzWDO_0ijmUJpF00
Charlotte, NC

There are now tiny pink robots in the uptown regions of the city of Charlotte that will - hopefully - serve important work for Charlotte, NC businesses in the near future. WCCB News is one of the earliest new sites to cover the development of a robotic delivery coffee service that could be coming to Charlotte, NC all the way back in April of this year. Now, the robots are actively being used to make deliveries across Uptown Charlotte with Charlotte city leaders partnering with the robotics company Tiny Mile in order to make this futuristic delivery service come to life.

“That’s because it’s so busy, it’s a high visibility area because there’s a lot of small businesses and restaurants.  These robots can drive around all on their own.  They’re respectful to the pedestrian lights,  to the traffic lights, to pedestrians along the sidewalk with them,” says Omar Elawi, the business development manager for Tiny Mile.

Some might be worried that this will take jobs from people in Charlotte, but according to experts, there is no reason for anyone to worry about the pink robots removing employment from the people of the city. In fact, these robots should help to accomplish the exact opposite: they should help to add jobs to the city's economy!

"These robots generate more jobs than they take away," said Elawi, "You need an operator, a dispatcher, engineers, technicians -- there's a lot that goes into operating these little robots, so it's maybe shifting jobs, but not taking them away."

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# robots# tech# Charlotte# jobs# employment

Comments / 2

Published by

Sharing news on new developments based around technology, web development, and new advancements happening locally and nationally!

Charlotte, NC
109 followers

More from Jus4Net

Basic Information on (Some) of the Powers of Kang The Conqueror (Marvel Comics)

Similar to how Darkseid in the DC universe is a powerful conqueror, Kang since he debuted in 1964's Avengers #8 was a master of time and space who was able to conquer multiple eras and worlds throughout the entire multiverse. Because of this, Kang commands many warriors & fighters from across all periods of time and from different parts of the multiverse that can all fight on Kang's behalf. All of this, by itself, should show how Kang the Conqueror is a much bigger threat to the multiverse and the main Marvel Universe than Thanos could ever be, but here are some other abilities that make Kang such a menace...

Read full story
1 comments

1 Million Gbps Internet Speed Reached With Laser

Researchers in Europe have made a new discovery that will potentially allow people in the future to enjoy even faster internet speeds. Soon, you might be able to enjoy one million gigabits per second of internet speed thanks to the power of lasers. An experiment using a single chip and a laser allowed a portion of a local network to achieve a speed of 1.8 petabits per second, which is near twice the amount of internet traffic the world transmits at the same rate according to PCMag, the online technology news site. The research and discovery should be credited to a joint team from the Technical University of Denmark and the Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden. The group published a peer-reviewed paper in Nature Photonics that allows others to recreate the same experiment and try to create blazing internet speeds in the future if they have the right resources available.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Two of the Best Fiber Internet Providers (According to CNET) that are Available Commercially in Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC is a great metropolis in the state of North Carolina and it gives you plenty of options that allow you to remain connected to the world wide web. Once upon a time in the city of Charlotte, there was only one option for getting internet commercially: Time Warner Cable. Now, there are other options available for the average citizen of Charlotte. One of those new providers is AT&T which - according to an article from CNET - costs between fifty-five dollars and one hundred eighty dollars per month with speeds between three hundred & five thousand megabits per second. It is the fastest internet you can get in the city of Charlotte because it provides fiber optics in the form of AT&T Fiber. Most plans are supposed to provide you with unlimited data, equipment included, and no contracts that force you into being an AT&T customer in the long term.

Read full story
1 comments

Marvel Has Released The First Trailer For Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania

Textless cover of Ant-Man #5Mark Brooks/ Wikimedia. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has helped to revitalize the genre of superhero movies in the cinema and is releasing the first trailer for the film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that will kick off Phase Five for the franchise. Paul Rudd returns in his role as the superhero & Avenger Antman and Jonathan Majors returns to the MCU as the new villain who seems to be the main antagonist of this new saga: Kang the Conqueror. Majors and Kang the Conqueror first appeared in the MCU in the Disney+ original show Loki and this particular trailer seems to be providing fans of the Marvel movies some clues as to where this new phase is headed. Kathryn Newton is joining the cast and becoming a new character in the MCU since she will be playing Cassie - the daughter of Antman. The film is being directed by Peyton Reed who got interviewed by Entertainment Weekly about his latest movie.

Read full story

Opinion: Google Stadia Shut Down Because People Do Not Feel As If They Can Trust Google!

Stadia's upcoming shutdown announcement where Google stated that the cloud gaming service was going to be shut down took plenty of people by surprise, including the game developers that were actively trying to create games or ports of previously existing games for the Google-based platform. What is to blame for this shutdown of Stadia? Well, TechCrunch and I believe that Google itself is partially to blame for the sorry state of the platform since anyone who knows about the history of the tech giant would be wary to trust it when it comes to the development of new products & services to help the average customer.

Read full story
Nevada State

Slap Fighting Now Being Considered An Official Sport In Certain Sports and Betting Is Already Starting!

Most of the time with Jus4Net, we work towards writing local stories in America and around the globe focused on technology. However, this article will be one of the few exceptions since this is pretty interesting! The Nevada Athletic Commission unanimously approved a notion to make slap fighting a licensed competition in the state. The local News 3 channel in Nevada talks about how businesses like Caesars Sportsbook are planning to cover and provide betting odds soon for the slap-fighting scene.

Read full story
1 comments
Illinois State

Judge approves $100 million Google privacy deal in Illinois

Things are not looking so good for Google when it comes to making money and avoiding legal action targeted against the tech giant. Google is facing potential fines in India due to potential violations of some particular anti-competition laws, but residents in the state of Illinois filed a claim for a cut of Google's $100 million class-action settlement. Why did this settlement happen in the first place? Well, Google had allegedly violated state privacy laws and had to pay settlements out of court for it. Each o the people who are affected by this will receive a check of about one hundred fifty-four United States dollars each.

Read full story
18 comments

Google Has Been Fined $162 Million In India For Anti-Competitive Practices

Google has leveraged its dominant position in the app store market for Android OS to enter as well as protect its position in OVHPs market through YouTube and thereby contravened provisions of Section 4(2)(e) of the Act.

Read full story

Restaurants Testing AI Bots For Drive-Thru Orders

In 2019, a man named Nick Belsito believed that restaurants would start trying to integrate artificial intelligence in order to help with how orders are taken. This would be good business for him since he is the CEO of the food tech startup OpenCity, but before the pandemic, a lot of people were skeptical about the idea that anyone would want to use artificial intelligence to help serve food instead of just having regular fast food workers do the job.

Read full story

3D Foot Printers Being Developed For Automating The Creation of Meals

People are now using 3D printers and cellular technology to create food. There is an Israeli bioprinting company that announced it had used a printer to actually print a 104-gram (or 3.67 ounces) cultivated steak. It was created using cultured meat: meat produced by taking a biopsy from a living bovine and growing it in a controlled environment until you have enough cells to turn the cell into bio-ink for 3d-printed meat.

Read full story
1 comments

Further History of ARPANET Program and the Creation of the Internet

In 1962, American computer scientistJoseph Carl Robnett Licklider joined the ARPA program (the program that would eventually be responsible for the creation of the ARPANET) and helped to demilitarize the program so it could be used by academics and thinkers who were not associated with the armed forces. Throughout the 1960s, ARPA was responsible for funding approximately 70% of all United States computer-science research. In the year 1963, Licklider proposed a program calledIntergalactic Computer Network or Galactic Network, which talked about a hypothetical computer network of the future with many of the same features of the modern internet we have today being mentioned in the proposal. This proposal helped to convince Bob Taylor, one of the early pioneers of the Internet, that such a network would be useful for mankind. Taylor would set up three computer terminals in his office that would start as a proof of concept for ARPANET.

Read full story

A Brief History of SAGE and APRANET - The Precursor of the INternet

It has been a while on this website since I have written a story about history. This story is about the experimental computer network that helped to create the modern internet as we know it today. Without such an experiment, we would probably not have the internet and websites we have right now and tech companies like Google pretty much owe their entire existence to this particular program. This program was known as ARPANET, which is short for Advanced Research Projects Agency Network. ARPANET was specifically a product of the United States government that was made due to concerns that the Soviet Union would potentially launch some kind of surprise nuclear attack on the country in the near future. While this obviously never happened, it was worrying to military intelligence that there were few near-instant communication methods that could be used to respond to such a scenario & making the system redundant in case certain communication centers were taken offline became a major priority.

Read full story

How The 2-Cycle Engine Was The Start of Open Source Technology In America

One thing that many people seem to not be aware of is that the idea of open source is that it did not simply begin with computers and software programs. I anything, the history of open source technology actually began during the early years of automobile development. For those who are not in the know, open source is based on the idea that source code for certain programs can be made freely available for people to modify and redistribute to the public. As the online newspaper known as The Economic Times points out, open source software differs from closed source software in that - traditionally - the latter may cost money & even if it is offered for free, you can get into legal trouble for modifying it or trying to use the software for monetary gain. Basically, closed source programs make modifying software or using it for purposes the company who owns it does not like can lead to you paying fines or spending a fun time in prison! Meanwhile, you can use & modify open source programs to your heart's content without having to worry that there are going to be any legal consequences for doing so, even if you use said software for a commercial reason.

Read full story

Google and Acer Develop An Eco-Friendly Chromebook that is now available at Best Buy

Chromebooks are laptops and tablets that are developed to run on the Linux-based ChromeOS as its operating system & they are developed with support from Google by various different laptop development companies. Now, Google and Acer have developed a Chromebook that allows people to have the functionality of a normal Chromebook, with the knowledge that they are helping the planet. The Chromebook they created was the Acer Chromebook Vero 514. It has a chassis that is made with thirty percent post-consumer recycled plastic, an OceanGlass trackpad, and packaging that is made from ninety percent recycled paper. The speakers and keycaps are 50% PCR, pretty much making the laptop the most eco-friendly computer powered by ChromeOS on the planet at the time of this writing.

Read full story

A Village In India Regularly Goes Offline To Help People Talk With Each Other

One very interesting village in India's state of Maharashtra has found what many people are slowly seeming to find out: that a lot of children are slowly becoming dependent on TV and mobile internet. The village called Vadgaon has created a particular solution: a designated time to go without modern technological gadgets. At seven p.m., a siren goes off in the village to indicate that all residents should switch off their TV sets and mobile phones. Don't worry though: you do not have to switch these items off for that long since you can switch them back on around eight-thirty pm.

Read full story
1 comments

Google Employees Mention How "Incognito Mode" for the Chrome Browser is 'not truly private'

According to an article from the New York Post, the employees at the tech giant Google have been criticizing Incognito Mode for the Chrome browser in a variety of internal messages. Employees talk about how the mode does not actually live up to what users expect the feature to provide them in terms of privacy. In one chat that happened back in the year two thousand eighteen, a Google engineer proposed that they change the Incognito mode's icon to "Guy Incognito", a character from the Simpsons that looked identical to Homer Simpson except for a mustache that convinced people in the show that he was just Home in disguise. This little internal joke pretty much shows that when it comes to digital privacy, Incognito Mode is a very lazy & poor attempt to disguise user searches.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Engineers At Rice University Turn Dead Spiders Into Robots In Experiments

What is interesting about this particular story to come out is that it is a premise that sounds like something out of a strange science fiction movie or a weird fantasy story, but this is now a real science project that is being practiced by university students. Students at Rice University have been able to produce a video that shows how engineers from the institution have been able to take the corpses of dead spiders and turn them into "zombie robots". The engineers begin the process by re-animating the legs of dead wolf spiders using a syringe filled with air. The students say this works because the legs of the spider basically work like a biological version of hydraulics where adding air to the legs causes them to open while releasing air from the legs causes them to close. This process allows the spiders' bodies to be moved around and mechanically controlled in a form of an undead robot.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Security Bot 'Parker' Patrolling Downtown Charlotte

There is a security robot that is helping to keep an eye on Downtown Charlotte. Since around early April, people could see a new machine patrolling an area around South Tryon Street right outside of the Ally Center. You might notice that this device is around five feet, three inches tall. Similar versions of this particular security robot are patrolling other cities, but this robot is Charlotte is a unique being of its own that people have taken to naming Parker.

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy