Pink Delivery Robots In Uptown Charlotte

Charlotte, NC

There are now tiny pink robots in the uptown regions of the city of Charlotte that will - hopefully - serve important work for Charlotte, NC businesses in the near future. WCCB News is one of the earliest new sites to cover the development of a robotic delivery coffee service that could be coming to Charlotte, NC all the way back in April of this year. Now, the robots are actively being used to make deliveries across Uptown Charlotte with Charlotte city leaders partnering with the robotics company Tiny Mile in order to make this futuristic delivery service come to life.

“That’s because it’s so busy, it’s a high visibility area because there’s a lot of small businesses and restaurants. These robots can drive around all on their own. They’re respectful to the pedestrian lights, to the traffic lights, to pedestrians along the sidewalk with them,” says Omar Elawi, the business development manager for Tiny Mile.

Some might be worried that this will take jobs from people in Charlotte, but according to experts, there is no reason for anyone to worry about the pink robots removing employment from the people of the city. In fact, these robots should help to accomplish the exact opposite: they should help to add jobs to the city's economy!

"These robots generate more jobs than they take away," said Elawi, "You need an operator, a dispatcher, engineers, technicians -- there's a lot that goes into operating these little robots, so it's maybe shifting jobs, but not taking them away."