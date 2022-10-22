Judge approves $100 million Google privacy deal in Illinois

Chicago Tribune

Things are not looking so good for Google when it comes to making money and avoiding legal action targeted against the tech giant. Google is facing potential fines in India due to potential violations of some particular anti-competition laws, but residents in the state of Illinois filed a claim for a cut of Google's $100 million class-action settlement. Why did this settlement happen in the first place? Well, Google had allegedly violated state privacy laws and had to pay settlements out of court for it. Each o the people who are affected by this will receive a check of about one hundred fifty-four United States dollars each.

Cook County Circuit Judge Anna M. Loftus was able to grant final approval of the settlement this past Wednesday, though she gave preliminary approval of the agreement in April. All of this happened when Google settled a class-action lawsuit based on the face group tool that sorts faces on Google Photos based on similarity. This particular tool violated Illinois' biometric privacy law because this particular state law requires companies to get affirmative consent from users before collecting and saving the biometric information of the citizens of Illinois. If you wanted to claim a cut of the settlement, then it might be too late for you since the deadline to get some of the settlement was last week. Four hundred twenty thousand people have filed their claims and while Google did settle, the tech giant has refused to admit to any wrongdoing as part of the settlement.