3D Foot Printers Being Developed For Automating The Creation of Meals

food safety news

People are now using 3D printers and cellular technology to create food. There is an Israeli bioprinting company that announced it had used a printer to actually print a 104-gram (or 3.67 ounces) cultivated steak. It was created using cultured meat: meat produced by taking a biopsy from a living bovine and growing it in a controlled environment until you have enough cells to turn the cell into bio-ink for 3d-printed meat.

This is not some kind of imitation meat. This is real meat that can be created from cultured cells of a cow without killing one or even owning a cow, potentially allowing people in areas where livestock is rare or in an urban environment where it is difficult to take care of an animal. In addition to being able to 3d print actual meat and grow meat similar to how people would grow a plant, put people will be able to 3D print food in their homes which will make preparing meals easier & faster.

3D food printing is done by feeding food materials into syringe-like containers that are extruded when the printer is active and formed into the food the creators desire one layer at a time. Currently, most 3d printers for food are in gourmet restaurants and bakeries. One of these food printers that is commercially available is the Foodini: a 3D printer for foodstuff created by a company based in Florida. It can print food with ingredients packaged in a way that makes them healthier than microwavable meals.