Further History of ARPANET Program and the Creation of the Internet

In 1962, American computer scientist Joseph Carl Robnett Licklider joined the ARPA program (the program that would eventually be responsible for the creation of the ARPANET) and helped to demilitarize the program so it could be used by academics and thinkers who were not associated with the armed forces. Throughout the 1960s, ARPA was responsible for funding approximately 70% of all United States computer-science research. In the year 1963, Licklider proposed a program called Intergalactic Computer Network or Galactic Network , which talked about a hypothetical computer network of the future with many of the same features of the modern internet we have today being mentioned in the proposal. This proposal helped to convince Bob Taylor , one of the early pioneers of the Internet, that such a network would be useful for mankind. Taylor would set up three computer terminals in his office that would start as a proof of concept for ARPANET.