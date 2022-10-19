A Brief History of SAGE and APRANET - The Precursor of the INternet

Unsplash

It has been a while on this website since I have written a story about history. This story is about the experimental computer network that helped to create the modern internet as we know it today. Without such an experiment, we would probably not have the internet and websites we have right now and tech companies like Google pretty much owe their entire existence to this particular program. This program was known as ARPANET , which is short for Advanced Research Projects Agency Network. ARPANET was specifically a product of the United States government that was made due to concerns that the Soviet Union would potentially launch some kind of surprise nuclear attack on the country in the near future. While this obviously never happened, it was worrying to military intelligence that there were few near-instant communication methods that could be used to respond to such a scenario & making the system redundant in case certain communication centers were taken offline became a major priority.