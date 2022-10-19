How The 2-Cycle Engine Was The Start of Open Source Technology In America

Photo by Hoover Tung on Unsplash

One thing that many people seem to not be aware of is that the idea of open source is that it did not simply begin with computers and software programs. I anything, the history of open source technology actually began during the early years of automobile development. For those who are not in the know, open source is based on the idea that source code for certain programs can be made freely available for people to modify and redistribute to the public. As the online newspaper known as The Economic Times points out, open source software differs from closed source software in that - traditionally - the latter may cost money & even if it is offered for free, you can get into legal trouble for modifying it or trying to use the software for monetary gain. Basically, closed source programs make modifying software or using it for purposes the company who owns it does not like can lead to you paying fines or spending a fun time in prison! Meanwhile, you can use & modify open source programs to your heart's content without having to worry that there are going to be any legal consequences for doing so, even if you use said software for a commercial reason.