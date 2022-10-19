Google and Acer Develop An Eco-Friendly Chromebook that is now available at Best Buy

chromeunboxed.com

Chromebooks are laptops and tablets that are developed to run on the Linux-based ChromeOS as its operating system & they are developed with support from Google by various different laptop development companies. Now, Google and Acer have developed a Chromebook that allows people to have the functionality of a normal Chromebook, with the knowledge that they are helping the planet. The Chromebook they created was the Acer Chromebook Vero 514. It has a chassis that is made with thirty percent post-consumer recycled plastic, an OceanGlass trackpad, and packaging that is made from ninety percent recycled paper. The speakers and keycaps are 50% PCR, pretty much making the laptop the most eco-friendly computer powered by ChromeOS on the planet at the time of this writing.

According to chromeunboxed.com, the Chromebook has a good and unique aesthetic that is pretty good to handle despite being made with so many recycled materials. It is a nice package that has a starting price of only four hundred ninety-nine dollars. You can now purchase this green laptop directly from the retail giant Best Buy. There are two different models that are available from this particular laptop: a Core i3 model with 8 GB of RAM with 128 GB of storage & a Core i5 model with 8 GB of RAM with 256 GB of storage. The second version can be bought for a more pricey five hundred ninety-nine dollars. This laptop might not be for everyone, but it can be a very attractive option for an eco-conscious person looking for a nice personal Google laptop.