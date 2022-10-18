A Village In India Regularly Goes Offline To Help People Talk With Each Other

BBC

One very interesting village in India's state of Maharashtra has found what many people are slowly seeming to find out: that a lot of children are slowly becoming dependent on TV and mobile internet. The village called Vadgaon has created a particular solution: a designated time to go without modern technological gadgets. At seven p.m., a siren goes off in the village to indicate that all residents should switch off their TV sets and mobile phones. Don't worry though: you do not have to switch these items off for that long since you can switch them back on around eight-thirty pm.

"We decided at the village meeting on 14 August - the eve of India's Independence Day - that we needed to stop this addiction. The next day, all television sets and mobiles were shut down when the siren went off," said Vijay Mohite, president of the village council in Vadgaon. According to Mr. Mohite, the kids of his village had become dependent on television and mobile phones during the COVID-19 pandemic. After the pandemic, the kids returned to schools and teens returned to college, but according to the village president, many of them simply "returned [from class] to either play on their mobile phones or sit and watch television".

So, this ninety-minute break from electronics is an ongoing experiment to see if this digital detox can do the youth any good. The decision was not easy to implement since groups of villagers had to go around and urge people to turn off their TVs and phones, but it gets easier as it becomes routine.