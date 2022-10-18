Google Employees Mention How "Incognito Mode" for the Chrome Browser is 'not truly private'

Pexels

According to an article from the New York Post, the employees at the tech giant Google have been criticizing Incognito Mode for the Chrome browser in a variety of internal messages. Employees talk about how the mode does not actually live up to what users expect the feature to provide them in terms of privacy. In one chat that happened back in the year two thousand eighteen, a Google engineer proposed that they change the Incognito mode's icon to "Guy Incognito", a character from the Simpsons that looked identical to Homer Simpson except for a mustache that convinced people in the show that he was just Home in disguise. This little internal joke pretty much shows that when it comes to digital privacy, Incognito Mode is a very lazy & poor attempt to disguise user searches.

The marketing chief at Google Lorraine Twohill wrote the following email back in 2021: "Make Incognito Mode truly private. We are limited in how strongly we can market Incognito because it’s not truly private, thus requiring really fuzzy, hedging language that is almost more damaging." Critics are currently bringing this up because it seems that when it comes to marketing Incognito Mode, it seems like Google isn’t upfront about how much of users’ information is still exposed while using the feature. More than half of all Chrome users falsely believe using Incognito Mode prevents Google from seeing what they search online, which is incorrect.

“We need to stop calling it Incognito and stop using a Spy Guy icon,” said one Google engineer back in 2018.