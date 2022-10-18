Google Employees Mention How "Incognito Mode" for the Chrome Browser is 'not truly private'

Jus4Net

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YNce8_0idKvIv500
Pexels

According to an article from the New York Post, the employees at the tech giant Google have been criticizing Incognito Mode for the Chrome browser in a variety of internal messages. Employees talk about how the mode does not actually live up to what users expect the feature to provide them in terms of privacy. In one chat that happened back in the year two thousand eighteen, a Google engineer proposed that they change the Incognito mode's icon to "Guy Incognito", a character from the Simpsons that looked identical to Homer Simpson except for a mustache that convinced people in the show that he was just Home in disguise. This little internal joke pretty much shows that when it comes to digital privacy, Incognito Mode is a very lazy & poor attempt to disguise user searches.

The marketing chief at Google Lorraine Twohill wrote the following email back in 2021: "Make Incognito Mode truly private. We are limited in how strongly we can market Incognito because it’s not truly private, thus requiring really fuzzy, hedging language that is almost more damaging." Critics are currently bringing this up because it seems that when it comes to marketing Incognito Mode, it seems like Google isn’t upfront about how much of users’ information is still exposed while using the feature. More than half of all Chrome users falsely believe using Incognito Mode prevents Google from seeing what they search online, which is incorrect.

“We need to stop calling it Incognito and stop using a Spy Guy icon,” said one Google engineer back in 2018.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# google# privacy# technology# information# company

Comments / 0

Published by

Sharing news on new developments based around technology, web development, and new advancements happening locally and nationally!

Charlotte, NC
20 followers

More from Jus4Net

Google Has Been Fined $162 Million In India For Anti-Competitive Practices

Google has leveraged its dominant position in the app store market for Android OS to enter as well as protect its position in OVHPs market through YouTube and thereby contravened provisions of Section 4(2)(e) of the Act.

Read full story

Restaurants Testing AI Bots For Drive-Thru Orders

In 2019, a man named Nick Belsito believed that restaurants would start trying to integrate artificial intelligence in order to help with how orders are taken. This would be good business for him since he is the CEO of the food tech startup OpenCity, but before the pandemic, a lot of people were skeptical about the idea that anyone would want to use artificial intelligence to help serve food instead of just having regular fast food workers do the job.

Read full story

3D Foot Printers Being Developed For Automating The Creation of Meals

People are now using 3D printers and cellular technology to create food. There is an Israeli bioprinting company that announced it had used a printer to actually print a 104-gram (or 3.67 ounces) cultivated steak. It was created using cultured meat: meat produced by taking a biopsy from a living bovine and growing it in a controlled environment until you have enough cells to turn the cell into bio-ink for 3d-printed meat.

Read full story
1 comments

Further History of ARPANET Program and the Creation of the Internet

In 1962, American computer scientistJoseph Carl Robnett Licklider joined the ARPA program (the program that would eventually be responsible for the creation of the ARPANET) and helped to demilitarize the program so it could be used by academics and thinkers who were not associated with the armed forces. Throughout the 1960s, ARPA was responsible for funding approximately 70% of all United States computer-science research. In the year 1963, Licklider proposed a program calledIntergalactic Computer Network or Galactic Network, which talked about a hypothetical computer network of the future with many of the same features of the modern internet we have today being mentioned in the proposal. This proposal helped to convince Bob Taylor, one of the early pioneers of the Internet, that such a network would be useful for mankind. Taylor would set up three computer terminals in his office that would start as a proof of concept for ARPANET.

Read full story

A Brief History of SAGE and APRANET - The Precursor of the INternet

It has been a while on this website since I have written a story about history. This story is about the experimental computer network that helped to create the modern internet as we know it today. Without such an experiment, we would probably not have the internet and websites we have right now and tech companies like Google pretty much owe their entire existence to this particular program. This program was known as ARPANET, which is short for Advanced Research Projects Agency Network. ARPANET was specifically a product of the United States government that was made due to concerns that the Soviet Union would potentially launch some kind of surprise nuclear attack on the country in the near future. While this obviously never happened, it was worrying to military intelligence that there were few near-instant communication methods that could be used to respond to such a scenario & making the system redundant in case certain communication centers were taken offline became a major priority.

Read full story

How The 2-Cycle Engine Was The Start of Open Source Technology In America

One thing that many people seem to not be aware of is that the idea of open source is that it did not simply begin with computers and software programs. I anything, the history of open source technology actually began during the early years of automobile development. For those who are not in the know, open source is based on the idea that source code for certain programs can be made freely available for people to modify and redistribute to the public. As the online newspaper known as The Economic Times points out, open source software differs from closed source software in that - traditionally - the latter may cost money & even if it is offered for free, you can get into legal trouble for modifying it or trying to use the software for monetary gain. Basically, closed source programs make modifying software or using it for purposes the company who owns it does not like can lead to you paying fines or spending a fun time in prison! Meanwhile, you can use & modify open source programs to your heart's content without having to worry that there are going to be any legal consequences for doing so, even if you use said software for a commercial reason.

Read full story

Google and Acer Develop An Eco-Friendly Chromebook that is now available at Best Buy

Chromebooks are laptops and tablets that are developed to run on the Linux-based ChromeOS as its operating system & they are developed with support from Google by various different laptop development companies. Now, Google and Acer have developed a Chromebook that allows people to have the functionality of a normal Chromebook, with the knowledge that they are helping the planet. The Chromebook they created was the Acer Chromebook Vero 514. It has a chassis that is made with thirty percent post-consumer recycled plastic, an OceanGlass trackpad, and packaging that is made from ninety percent recycled paper. The speakers and keycaps are 50% PCR, pretty much making the laptop the most eco-friendly computer powered by ChromeOS on the planet at the time of this writing.

Read full story

A Village In India Regularly Goes Offline To Help People Talk With Each Other

One very interesting village in India's state of Maharashtra has found what many people are slowly seeming to find out: that a lot of children are slowly becoming dependent on TV and mobile internet. The village called Vadgaon has created a particular solution: a designated time to go without modern technological gadgets. At seven p.m., a siren goes off in the village to indicate that all residents should switch off their TV sets and mobile phones. Don't worry though: you do not have to switch these items off for that long since you can switch them back on around eight-thirty pm.

Read full story
1 comments
Houston, TX

Engineers At Rice University Turn Dead Spiders Into Robots In Experiments

What is interesting about this particular story to come out is that it is a premise that sounds like something out of a strange science fiction movie or a weird fantasy story, but this is now a real science project that is being practiced by university students. Students at Rice University have been able to produce a video that shows how engineers from the institution have been able to take the corpses of dead spiders and turn them into "zombie robots". The engineers begin the process by re-animating the legs of dead wolf spiders using a syringe filled with air. The students say this works because the legs of the spider basically work like a biological version of hydraulics where adding air to the legs causes them to open while releasing air from the legs causes them to close. This process allows the spiders' bodies to be moved around and mechanically controlled in a form of an undead robot.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Security Bot 'Parker' Patrolling Downtown Charlotte

There is a security robot that is helping to keep an eye on Downtown Charlotte. Since around early April, people could see a new machine patrolling an area around South Tryon Street right outside of the Ally Center. You might notice that this device is around five feet, three inches tall. Similar versions of this particular security robot are patrolling other cities, but this robot is Charlotte is a unique being of its own that people have taken to naming Parker.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy