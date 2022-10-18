Engineers At Rice University Turn Dead Spiders Into Robots In Experiments

Terro

What is interesting about this particular story to come out is that it is a premise that sounds like something out of a strange science fiction movie or a weird fantasy story, but this is now a real science project that is being practiced by university students. Students at Rice University have been able to produce a video that shows how engineers from the institution have been able to take the corpses of dead spiders and turn them into "zombie robots". The engineers begin the process by re-animating the legs of dead wolf spiders using a syringe filled with air. The students say this works because the legs of the spider basically work like a biological version of hydraulics where adding air to the legs causes them to open while releasing air from the legs causes them to close. This process allows the spiders' bodies to be moved around and mechanically controlled in a form of an undead robot.

Why would the students bother to do such a thing? Well, the process basically leads to the creation of biodegradable and eco-friendly robots that require fewer parts than creating regular robots (since, you know, the main part of the robot comes from arachnids that can be easily found in nature).

“It also offers to potential to reduce waste streams. So these grippers, as you might guess, are made from these biotic materials are compostable or biodegradable,” says Rice University Engineering Professor Daniel Preston when he was interviewed by the team at WCCB Charlotte.