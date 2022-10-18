Security Bot 'Parker' Patrolling Downtown Charlotte

bizjournals.com

There is a security robot that is helping to keep an eye on Downtown Charlotte. Since around early April, people could see a new machine patrolling an area around South Tryon Street right outside of the Ally Center. You might notice that this device is around five feet, three inches tall. Similar versions of this particular security robot are patrolling other cities, but this robot is Charlotte is a unique being of its own that people have taken to naming Parker.

Parker works to keep the part of Charlotte it patrols safe using the equipment that it is equipped with including a three-hundred-sixty-degree camera on board. The robot also has the ability to go to a station & charge itself whenever its battery is running low and the power to detect people when they approach, making it a pretty good mechanical watchman. The machine also has thermal imaging capabilities. Parker and its fellow security bots were created by a robotics company named Transcend, a business based in Phoenix, Arizona. While these robots will not have the abilities necessary to replace security guards any time soon, they are made to help security guards & business owners keep an eye on places on a regular basis!

“If a tenant is walking by, or a visitor is walking by, and they see something they deem suspicious or a little out of place, they can approach the robot, they can press the intercom, then we get a live feedback from that robot to our console,” said Darin Sewell, the account manager for Brookfield Properties, the company that decided to employ Parker for security.