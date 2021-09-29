The dwarf flying squirrel that looks like a real life Pokemon

Jurgen

Ezo Momonga has such an aesthetic shape that gives you an impression of a real-life Pikachu.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sjyjy_0cBhXjYN00
This is a male Japanese dwarf flying squirrel sitting on a branch.Copyright Tony Wu/ Emiko Miyazaki

Being only 20 centimeters long and having a weight of 220 grams, this is one of the smallest squirrels that are found in the sub-alpine forests of Japan. But despite their small size, these little creatures are enlisted as one of the safest animals when it comes to extinction. The squirrel is not just a normal one, as it can glide from one tree to another It has a membrane connecting its wrists and ankles. This is one of its abilities that makes it similar to a real-life Pokemon, whose ability is flying.

The animal's characteristics

Ezo Momonga is a typical herbivore but does not like the daylight as much as it likes food. This squirrel builds its nest by making a hole in a coniferous tree and dwells inside that hole for the majority of the day. It prefers to go out only at night to feed with seeds, fruits, leaves, and buds. It is found only on the Honshu and Kyushu islands of Japan, as the natural habitat of the forests, make a perfect home for these little animals.

This squirrel has grey-brown hair on the back and what makes it look so similar to a real-life Pokemon is its belly, since it is covered in white fur, giving it a unique look. Its eyes are also special since they are large, black in color, and shiny and this squirrel has a flattened tail that makes it look even more like Pikachu. What is typical in this animal’s behavior is that during the non-breeding period, it will stay inside its nest with a group of its own that has the same sex.

Ezo Momonga is very small in size

This squirrel can fit inside your pocket without any difficulty since it has a total length of just 13 inches or 33 centimeters. That being said, their body makes up around eight inches of their total length and their tail is around five inches long, on average.

Because this animal is so small in size, it has been nicknamed a dwarf squirrel. They don't hibernate in winter and stay active throughout the entire year. What does that mean for animal lovers like me? More cuteness for everyone.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

I am here to write the hottest news about love, family, finance, real estate, and new-age work philosophy.

New York, NY
59 followers

More from Jurgen

Study shows people who like being alone are happier

People who are comfortable in their own skin, are less afraid of being single and more open-minded. A woman in a gray jacket holding a black camera.Photo by Laura Chouette on Unsplash.

Read full story
8 comments
New York City, NY

Long-term versus short-term lease apartments

The biggest pro is that you don’t have to commit to the long term. A woman reading a magazine and drinking coffee.Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels. It’s not easy finding the perfect sweet spot in the local apartment pool. When you’re not looking for a flashy new building, but instead something that can fill your short-term lease needs, you need to know where to look. The availability of short-term lease options depends largely on where you’re looking.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Rents in Brooklyn and what this neighborhood has to offer

Experience the neighborhood’s warmth that you cannot get in the city center. A brown concrete structure under a sunny sky.Photo by Brandon Nickerson from Pexels. New York City is one of the most popular destinations for millions of tourists and locals that visit it every year. It’s true that Manhattan has a lot to offer to people who enjoy living in the city. But, if we talk about the quality of life and convenience, we should also take a look at what Brooklyn has to offer. The so-called Manhattanization has led to a huge property prices growth in Brooklyn neighborhoods, and this explains why people keep moving there.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Co-living spaces in the 20th century

The world of coliving continues to be an upward trend. A man in a blue and white floral button-up t-shirt sitting on a bed.Photo by RODNAE Productions from Pexels. Co-living spaces are taking over major cities like New York City and San Francisco, offering millennials access to high-end amenities while eliminating the costs of living independently. Companies like SharedEasy, Common, and The Collective have transformed the way young professionals live, offering them access to a gym, communal events, and classes all in a shared space.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Bushwick is the best area to live in Brooklyn

This neighborhood has been flooding with residents looking for both long and short-term rents. Brown and white concrete buildings.Photo by Nelson Ndongala on Unsplash. At first glance, Bushwick appears to be Brooklyn’s most diverse neighborhood. According to Census data, 45 percent of Bushwick residents identify as Hispanic or Latino, while only 19 percent identify as white. Other ethnicities are much smaller, especially Asians and blacks, which make up about 1 percent each.

Read full story
4 comments

Nearly 80% of the population will experience back pain after working in an office

Stretching your muscles not only promotes blood circulation which relieves your muscles, but your body will also produce a chemical that will make you feel better. A woman in a white sports bra and black leggings doing yoga.Photo by Chalo Garcia on Unsplash.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Getting an internship in New York City

Besides the experience, you'll also get to network with some fantastic people. Two yellow taxis in the middle of the road in New York.Photo by Chris Barbalis on Unsplash. You’ve worked hard to stand out from the competition at university/college. Perhaps you’ve done some unpaid work that you’ve used as formal applications for internships. Now, despite your hard work, you are seeking that all-important ‘Yes’ decision from employers. Without a doubt, this time is very stressful for you.

Read full story

Study shows we need our grandparents more than we think

Grandparents tend to have a special kind of love for their grandkids. No matter how much they love their kids, when it comes to the flesh of your flesh, people are more sensitive. And we need our grandparents in our life.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy