The dwarf flying squirrel that looks like a real life Pokemon

Ezo Momonga has such an aesthetic shape that gives you an impression of a real-life Pikachu.

This is a male Japanese dwarf flying squirrel sitting on a branch. Copyright Tony Wu/ Emiko Miyazaki

Being only 20 centimeters long and having a weight of 220 grams, this is one of the smallest squirrels that are found in the sub-alpine forests of Japan. But despite their small size, these little creatures are enlisted as one of the safest animals when it comes to extinction. The squirrel is not just a normal one, as it can glide from one tree to another It has a membrane connecting its wrists and ankles. This is one of its abilities that makes it similar to a real-life Pokemon, whose ability is flying.

The animal's characteristics

Ezo Momonga is a typical herbivore but does not like the daylight as much as it likes food. This squirrel builds its nest by making a hole in a coniferous tree and dwells inside that hole for the majority of the day. It prefers to go out only at night to feed with seeds, fruits, leaves, and buds. It is found only on the Honshu and Kyushu islands of Japan, as the natural habitat of the forests, make a perfect home for these little animals.

This squirrel has grey-brown hair on the back and what makes it look so similar to a real-life Pokemon is its belly, since it is covered in white fur, giving it a unique look. Its eyes are also special since they are large, black in color, and shiny and this squirrel has a flattened tail that makes it look even more like Pikachu. What is typical in this animal’s behavior is that during the non-breeding period, it will stay inside its nest with a group of its own that has the same sex.

Ezo Momonga is very small in size

This squirrel can fit inside your pocket without any difficulty since it has a total length of just 13 inches or 33 centimeters. That being said, their body makes up around eight inches of their total length and their tail is around five inches long, on average.

Because this animal is so small in size, it has been nicknamed a dwarf squirrel. They don't hibernate in winter and stay active throughout the entire year. What does that mean for animal lovers like me? More cuteness for everyone.

