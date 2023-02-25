Source: Bank of America on Youtube

HIGHLIGHTS:

Building credit from scratch can feel like a catch-22 situation because you need a credit history to qualify for loans or credit cards, but you need loans or credit cards to establish a credit history.

To build credit, you can start by opening a checking account at your local bank. While it won't directly help you build a credit history, it can help you establish a relationship with the bank and potentially qualify for a credit card or loan in the future.

Another option is to apply for a secured credit card, which requires a security deposit as collateral. This can be a good way to establish or rebuild credit, but make sure the card issuer reports your payment history to the credit bureaus before applying.

Building credit from scratch can be a daunting task, especially when you're stuck in a catch-22 of needing a credit history to obtain credit. However, there are steps you can take to start building your credit, even if you have little to no credit history. In this article, we'll explore some strategies for building credit from scratch.

How to Build Credit from Scratch: A Beginner's Guide Photo by Bank of America

Open a Checking Account

One of the first steps you can take to build credit is to open a checking account at your local bank. While a checking account won't necessarily help you build a credit history with the bureaus, that account may help you get your first credit card or loan from the same provider. If you already have a history of doing good business with the bank, they know you and value that business. That existing relationship can carry some weight when it comes time to get your first line of credit.

Consider a Secured Credit Card

If opening a checking account doesn't do the trick, consider a secured credit card. Some banks offer credit cards for folks who want to establish, strengthen, or even rebuild their credit. With a secured credit card, you secure the amount you borrow with a security deposit. In other words, you provide collateral by depositing money in an account with the bank, which the lender can apply a portion of or all should you default on the loan. Your credit line is equal to the amount you deposit. You won't be able to touch that money or use it to pay off your balance, and you'll still have to prove to the bank that you have sufficient income to pay the credit card. The good news is that the bank will be more confident that you'll pay them back even without great credit, allowing you to build or rebuild your credit.

Be Mindful of Payment Reporting

Since you'll be using your first card to build your credit, you want to make sure that once active, your lender will report all those on-time payments to the bureaus. Before you apply, most banks and credit unions do this, but some retail store cards, for example, don't. So make sure to check ahead of time. And if your payment history won't be reported by the card issuer, you may want to keep shopping for a card. Also, don't apply for a bunch of different cards. If you keep striking out, all those hard inquiries and declines aren't going to help you build a score.

Get a Cosigner

Another way to build credit is to see if there's someone who might be willing to cosign a loan with you. This can be any adult who is creditworthy, including your parents or spouse. When someone cosigns a loan, you get the benefit of their good credit history, and this may help you get approved. You can then build your own credit with a good history of payment on the cosigned account. Now whoever cosigns the loan for you is taking on some risk, so be sure to make your payments on time and in full to keep your good credit history.

Food for Thought

Building credit from scratch may take some time and effort, but it's worth it. By establishing good credit habits early on, you'll be better positioned to take advantage of credit opportunities in the future. Remember to be patient and diligent in your efforts to build credit, and don't be afraid to ask for help or guidance along the way. With the right mindset and a solid plan, you can build a strong credit score and achieve your financial goals.

FAQs

What's the best way to start building credit if I don't have any credit history?

A: One way to start building credit is to open a checking account at your local bank. This won't directly help you establish a credit history, but it can help you establish a relationship with the bank, which may help you qualify for a credit card or loan in the future.

Can I apply for a credit card even if I don't have any credit history?

A: It's possible to apply for a credit card even if you don't have any credit history, but it can be difficult to get approved. One option is to apply for a secured credit card, which requires a security deposit as collateral.

What is a secured credit card?

A: A secured credit card is a type of credit card that requires a security deposit as collateral. Your credit line is equal to the amount you deposit, and you won't be able to use that money to pay off your balance. However, using a secured credit card responsibly can help you establish or rebuild your credit.

How do I make sure my credit card payments are reported to the credit bureaus?

A: Before applying for a credit card, make sure to check with the issuer to see if they report your payment history to the credit bureaus. You want to make sure that your on-time payments are being reported so you can establish or build your credit history.

Can someone co-sign a loan to help me establish credit?

A: Yes, if you don't have any credit history, someone may be willing to co-sign a loan with you. This person should have good credit and be willing to take on the risk if you don't make payments on the loan. Co-signing a loan can help you establish credit, but make sure to make payments on time to avoid damaging the co-signers credit.

