How to Build Credit from Scratch: A Beginner's Guide

Julius Bartolome

Source: Bank of America on Youtube

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Building credit from scratch can feel like a catch-22 situation because you need a credit history to qualify for loans or credit cards, but you need loans or credit cards to establish a credit history.
  • To build credit, you can start by opening a checking account at your local bank. While it won't directly help you build a credit history, it can help you establish a relationship with the bank and potentially qualify for a credit card or loan in the future.
  • Another option is to apply for a secured credit card, which requires a security deposit as collateral. This can be a good way to establish or rebuild credit, but make sure the card issuer reports your payment history to the credit bureaus before applying.

Building credit from scratch can be a daunting task, especially when you're stuck in a catch-22 of needing a credit history to obtain credit. However, there are steps you can take to start building your credit, even if you have little to no credit history. In this article, we'll explore some strategies for building credit from scratch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LXi7Q_0kz1yZDv00
How to Build Credit from Scratch: A Beginner's GuidePhoto byBank of America

Open a Checking Account

One of the first steps you can take to build credit is to open a checking account at your local bank. While a checking account won't necessarily help you build a credit history with the bureaus, that account may help you get your first credit card or loan from the same provider. If you already have a history of doing good business with the bank, they know you and value that business. That existing relationship can carry some weight when it comes time to get your first line of credit.

Consider a Secured Credit Card

If opening a checking account doesn't do the trick, consider a secured credit card. Some banks offer credit cards for folks who want to establish, strengthen, or even rebuild their credit. With a secured credit card, you secure the amount you borrow with a security deposit. In other words, you provide collateral by depositing money in an account with the bank, which the lender can apply a portion of or all should you default on the loan. Your credit line is equal to the amount you deposit. You won't be able to touch that money or use it to pay off your balance, and you'll still have to prove to the bank that you have sufficient income to pay the credit card. The good news is that the bank will be more confident that you'll pay them back even without great credit, allowing you to build or rebuild your credit.

Be Mindful of Payment Reporting

Since you'll be using your first card to build your credit, you want to make sure that once active, your lender will report all those on-time payments to the bureaus. Before you apply, most banks and credit unions do this, but some retail store cards, for example, don't. So make sure to check ahead of time. And if your payment history won't be reported by the card issuer, you may want to keep shopping for a card. Also, don't apply for a bunch of different cards. If you keep striking out, all those hard inquiries and declines aren't going to help you build a score.

Get a Cosigner

Another way to build credit is to see if there's someone who might be willing to cosign a loan with you. This can be any adult who is creditworthy, including your parents or spouse. When someone cosigns a loan, you get the benefit of their good credit history, and this may help you get approved. You can then build your own credit with a good history of payment on the cosigned account. Now whoever cosigns the loan for you is taking on some risk, so be sure to make your payments on time and in full to keep your good credit history.

Food for Thought

Building credit from scratch may take some time and effort, but it's worth it. By establishing good credit habits early on, you'll be better positioned to take advantage of credit opportunities in the future. Remember to be patient and diligent in your efforts to build credit, and don't be afraid to ask for help or guidance along the way. With the right mindset and a solid plan, you can build a strong credit score and achieve your financial goals.

FAQs

What's the best way to start building credit if I don't have any credit history?

A: One way to start building credit is to open a checking account at your local bank. This won't directly help you establish a credit history, but it can help you establish a relationship with the bank, which may help you qualify for a credit card or loan in the future.

Can I apply for a credit card even if I don't have any credit history?

A: It's possible to apply for a credit card even if you don't have any credit history, but it can be difficult to get approved. One option is to apply for a secured credit card, which requires a security deposit as collateral.

What is a secured credit card?

A: A secured credit card is a type of credit card that requires a security deposit as collateral. Your credit line is equal to the amount you deposit, and you won't be able to use that money to pay off your balance. However, using a secured credit card responsibly can help you establish or rebuild your credit.

How do I make sure my credit card payments are reported to the credit bureaus?

A: Before applying for a credit card, make sure to check with the issuer to see if they report your payment history to the credit bureaus. You want to make sure that your on-time payments are being reported so you can establish or build your credit history.

Can someone co-sign a loan to help me establish credit?

A: Yes, if you don't have any credit history, someone may be willing to co-sign a loan with you. This person should have good credit and be willing to take on the risk if you don't make payments on the loan. Co-signing a loan can help you establish credit, but make sure to make payments on time to avoid damaging the co-signers credit.

Source: Bank of America on Youtube

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Credit building# Personal finance# Loans# Credit cards# Credit history

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a seasoned content creator with a background in crafting engaging stories across social media platforms. My goal is to deliver information in a clear, concise, and captivating manner to help readers make sense of the world.

Germantown, MD
318 followers

More from Julius Bartolome

Inside Look at an Indian Scam Call Center

High-pressure tactics: Scammers at Indian call centers use high-pressure tactics to intimidate victims into handing over their money or personal information. These tactics can include threats of legal action or even physical harm.

Read full story
77 comments

Avoiding Common Credit Missteps Made by Americans

Closing unused credit card accounts can hurt your credit score, so keep them open instead of closing them, unless there is an annual fee. Maxing out credit cards can signal to lenders that you are a high-risk borrower, and it can harm your credit score. It's better to use only half of the available credit on multiple cards.

Read full story

Taking Matters into Your Own Hands: Destroying a Scammer's System

Are you tired of scammers taking advantage of innocent people and getting away with it? Well, in this video, a group of individuals take matters into their own hands and attempt to destroy a scammer's system. However, before we get into the details, it's important to note that engaging in illegal activities is not the right way to handle these situations. It's important to report any fraudulent activities to the proper authorities and let them handle them.

Read full story
4 comments
Lafayette, CA

Beware of Crypto Investment Scams: A Man's Warning After Losing His Life Savings

Miles Macquarie, a resident of Lafayette, fell prey to a cryptocurrency scam that cost him his life savings. He invested in a website called Bit X Financial after seeing an advertisement on social media. However, the site locked him out of his account after two weeks and demanded more personal information and money. Miles reached out to WRTV Investigates for help in getting his money back. This article highlights Miles' story and offers expert advice on how to protect oneself from such scams.

Read full story
3 comments

Unveiling a Call Center Scammer: Roshan on the Run

In recent times, scams have become rampant, and call center operations have been the go-to avenue for these fraudsters. One such scammer is Roshan, a 29-year-old boss who operates a call center in Kolkata, West Bengal, India. Roshan has been on the run for months now, after allegedly stealing huge sums of money from unsuspecting victims. This article aims to shed more light on Roshan's operations, how he was exposed, and his current situation.

Read full story

Scamming the Scammers: Inside a Live Scam Baiting Operation

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Zo_uVeEPCM. In this video, posted by Progress Gamer Payback on YouTube, the channel owner provides a live demonstration of a scam-baiting operation. The video showcases the steps taken to access a scammer's computer system and obtain crucial information, without causing any harm to the victim or the scammer.

Read full story
1 comments

Inside a Scammer Call Center: Uncovering their Operations

Youtube:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zSKcpZJbV8A&t=2s. Have you ever received a call from someone claiming to be from Amazon or any big company asking for your personal information? If you have, then you may have encountered scammers who are trying to steal your personal information. In a recent video posted on YouTube, a person who goes by the name Jim Browning has shown a sneak peek inside a scammer call center in Kolkata. In the video, he takes control of the calling device of the scamming call center and takes their calls.

Read full story
2 comments

Beware of Social Security Scammers: Protect Yourself from Identity Theft

Youtube:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=afp8RU2UQEA. As technology advances, so do the tactics of scammers. One of the most prevalent scams these days is the Social Security Administration (SSA) scam. This is a form of phishing where the scammer calls or emails a victim, claiming to be an SSA representative. The scammer then proceeds to request personal information from the victim, such as their social security number or bank details, in order to steal money or commit identity theft. In this article, we will discuss the dangers of the SSA scam and how you can protect yourself from falling victim to it.

Read full story
7 comments
Massachusetts State

The Growing Problem of Scam Calls Targeting Seniors

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iEn6HGQi1Bs. Scam calls are a growing problem, and they frequently target the senior population. Last year in Massachusetts, 1200 people over the age of 60 lost more than $11 million to scammers. The financial losses are believed to be much higher because many older Americans have reported feeling ashamed or embarrassed. In this article, we will discuss one woman's story of being scammed, the tactics scammers use, and the most common types of scams targeting seniors.

Read full story
7 comments

Scammer's Life Ruined as 5 Gigabytes of Files Are Deleted!

Youtube:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZyMVM884K4o. The scammer pretends to offer a refund and tricks the victim into following instructions to gain remote access to their computer.

Read full story
4 comments

Taking Down Scammers: How I Deleted Their Files and Destroyed Their Operation!

A video showcases a situation where scammers attempt to steal money from unsuspecting victims. Jason receives a call from a potential victim and gains access to the scammer's computer with the help of a translator.

Read full story

Cracking Down on Scammers: Permanently Banning India's Call Centers

Author shuts down Indian call centers using AnyDesk remote tool. Engages with Amazon scammer to shut down call center, preventing access to victim devices. Importance of fighting scammers and protecting vulnerable individuals.

Read full story
47 comments

Installing 100 Viruses - Calling Tech Support Scammers

Youtube:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WKLRKCVar6Y. The transcript describes an individual intentionally infecting their computer with malware to see if tech support scammers can fix it.

Read full story

Making Life Hell For Scammers On CCTV

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=elwr7LEPbc0. An investigation into a call center in Churachandpur, India, reveals a scam involving personal data collection and fake subscription schemes.

Read full story
3 comments

Confronting a Scammer: Revealing the Real Name of a Fake Police Impersonator

Youtube:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B0b5kn66ru4. An Indian call center is exposed for impersonating US government agencies to scam money. Scammers use fear tactics and fake legal consequences to get victims to pay up.

Read full story
2 comments

Confronting a Scammer by Showing Him His Image on My Computer

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o2ixj0m4F_E. A social engineering scam targeted an Amazon account. The scammers, posing as Amazon representatives, tried to access the account and steal personal information.

Read full story
20 comments

Scammers Unaware of Hacker's Presence in Their Security Cameras

Youtube:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tyEoOfSECp0. Large scam call center in Siliguri, India infiltrated by a hacker. Washing machine insurance scheme targeting UK victims. Victims asked to provide banking information for monthly direct debit.

Read full story
2 comments

The Consequence of Scamming: A Scammer's Surprise Encounter with Their Own Webcam

Source: Scambaiter ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uBB1PuaMowE ) The author is an expert in "scam baiting" and infiltrates remote call centers to expose scammers and their operations.

Read full story
7 comments

In-Depth Analysis of Deceptive Financial Practices

Youtube:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rfX8ZlBK0Uo. The article highlights the dangers of scammers posing as tech support or bank managers who:. pretend to have hacked the victim's information and made an unauthorized purchase.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy