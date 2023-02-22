Inside a Scammer Call Center: Uncovering their Operations

Julius Bartolome

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zSKcpZJbV8A&t=2s

A Sneak Peek Inside a Scammer Call Center

Have you ever received a call from someone claiming to be from Amazon or any big company asking for your personal information? If you have, then you may have encountered scammers who are trying to steal your personal information. In a recent video posted on YouTube, a person who goes by the name Jim Browning has shown a sneak peek inside a scammer call center in Kolkata. In the video, he takes control of the calling device of the scamming call center and takes their calls.

The Unveiling of Scammer Accounts and Passwords

In the video, Jim Browning was able to uncover two user accounts and passwords of the scammers. One of the accounts was under the name K Valley B. Jim was able to steal the scammers' copy of 8x8 work and log into the account using the credentials he found in his remote access tool. Inside the account, Jim was able to see all the calls made by the scammers, including the numbers they called and the missed calls. He also discovered some voicemails from victims who wanted to cancel the service.

The Scammers' Operations

The scammers in the Kolkata call center were running two types of scams: a Geek Squad scam and an Amazon scam. The caller ID for the Geek Squad scam was shown in the video as 308 270 3243, and the personal number used by the scammer was 308 270 3245. The victims of the Geek Squad scam were leaving voicemails stating that they did not sign up for the service and did not want to be billed for it.

On the other hand, the Amazon scam used the personal number 308 270 3245. If you call this number, you automatically get connected to the scammers assigned to this number, including the K Valley B account. The scammers' goal is to trick victims into giving their personal information and credit card details by claiming to be from Amazon and offering fake deals.

Protecting Yourself from Scammers

Scammers are becoming more and more sophisticated in their operations, and it's essential to protect yourself from falling victim to their scams. First and foremost, if you receive a call from someone claiming to be from a big company, do not give out your personal information or credit card details. Hang up immediately and report the number to the appropriate authorities. Additionally, educate yourself on the different types of scams that exist and how scammers operate.

Conclusion

Jim Browning's video provided a glimpse into the operations of a scammer call center in Kolkata, India. Through his remote access tool, Jim was able to uncover the scammers' accounts, passwords, and operations. It's crucial to protect yourself from scammers by not giving out your personal information or credit card details to anyone claiming to be from a big company. Stay informed and educate yourself on how scammers operate to keep yourself safe from their scams.

