Introduction

Scam calls are a growing problem, and they frequently target the senior population. Last year in Massachusetts, 1200 people over the age of 60 lost more than $11 million to scammers. The financial losses are believed to be much higher because many older Americans have reported feeling ashamed or embarrassed. In this article, we will discuss one woman's story of being scammed, the tactics scammers use, and the most common types of scams targeting seniors.

The Growing Problem of Scam Calls Targeting Seniors Photo by WCVB Channel 5 Boston

A Woman's Story

Joan was ensnared in what's known as a Jamaican lottery scam. She received a call that she had won $2.5 million in the lottery, and all she needed to do was pay a lawyer's fee, taxes, and the money would be hers. When they told her to do things, she did them. But the calls and payment demands kept coming. She was told each one would be the last, and she would get her millions. She lost $27,000 and got to a point where she couldn't pay her mortgage, sold her life insurance, and borrowed from family and friends.

Tactics Scammers Use

Scammers use several tactics to target seniors, including pretending to be from the IRS, police, utility employees, tech support workers, and even prospective partners on dating websites. Scammers also hire or dupe people in the US to assist in their criminal con game. They often see seniors as easy prey and become efficient in how they target their victims.

Common Types of Scams

The lottery scam is one of many scams targeting older Americans. According to federal investigators, the fastest-growing scheme is the romance scam. Criminals pose as prospective partners on dating websites, and once they have gained the trust of their victim, they ask for money. Other common types of scams include investment scams, charity scams, grandparent scams, and home improvement scams.

Conclusion

Scam calls targeting seniors are a growing problem, and it's important to be aware of the tactics scammers use and the types of scams they run. Seniors should never give out personal information over the phone, and they should be wary of unsolicited calls or emails. It's also essential to report any scam calls to the authorities and to help loved ones who may be vulnerable to these types of scams.