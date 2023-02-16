Making Life Hell For Scammers On CCTV

Julius Bartolome

Credit Source: Scambaiter

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=elwr7LEPbc0

Highlights:

  • An investigation into a call center in Churachandpur, India, reveals a scam involving personal data collection and fake subscription schemes.
  • The call center is operated by a company called PP Enterprises and pays employees very little.
  • The call center is not the headquarters and is involved in collecting personal information to scam victims.
  • The author gains access to the call center through an email from a scammer and manages to hack the computers and reveal the personal information of the scammers to the public.
  • The author also gains access to the headquarters and identifies a key individual responsible for the scam.
  • The author takes action by disrupting the scammers' operations and causing significant damage.

Scammers are increasingly finding new ways to dupe unsuspecting victims, and call centers are a common tool used in such schemes. However, one individual took matters into their own hands and infiltrated a scam call center in Churachandpur, India, and discovered a massive scam involving personal data collection and fake subscription schemes. In this blog post, we will explore the investigation, the methods used to infiltrate the call center, and the actions taken to disrupt the scammers' operations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EP7k6_0kpCV0Bc00
Making Life Hell For Scammers On CCTVPhoto byCanva

The author of the transcript gained access to the call center through an email from a scammer who offered to provide more information and access to the computers. After infiltrating the call center, the author discovered that it was involved in personal data collection, which was then sold to other fraudulent call centers. The scam involved offering fake subscription schemes for home appliances and then acquiring the victim's name, address, bank account number, and other information to take money out of their account every month.

The call center is not the headquarters, and it was involved in collecting personal information to scam victims. The headquarters is located in West Bengal, and the main operation is personal data collection, it is called the leader generating or LeGen. The call center pays its employees very little and has poor working conditions.

The author managed to gain access to the headquarters and identified a key individual responsible for the scam - a man named Uday, who was the vice president of the scam company and the boss of the operation. The author observed Uday's daily routine and confirmed that he had access to the admin panel for the call system and the CCTV cameras. The author also found various documents with the company's logo and Uday's name and phone number, which further confirmed his position in the company.

The author then decided to take action against the scammers by deleting their network drive and Uday's Google drive. The author also shut down their phone system and caused disruption to their operations. Although the author cannot work with the police to shut down the operation, he can still make life difficult for the scammers and cause significant damage.

The infiltration of the call center in Churachandpur, India, reveals the extent to which scammers go to collect personal information from unsuspecting victims. The author's investigation highlights the need for greater regulation and oversight to prevent such scams from occurring. Although the author's actions were not enough to shut down the operation, they were successful in disrupting the scammers' operations and causing significant damage. This story serves as a reminder to be cautious when receiving unsolicited calls or emails and to protect personal information.

FAQs:

Q: What is a call center scam?

A: A call center scam is a fraudulent operation where scammers use a call center to contact victims and obtain personal information for financial gain.

Q: How do I protect myself from call center scams?

A: To protect yourself from call center scams, be cautious when receiving unsolicited calls or emails, and do not provide personal information to anyone you do not know or trust.

Q: Can I report call center scams to the police?

A: Yes, you can report call center scams to the police. If you have been a victim of a scam, you should contact your local law enforcement agency and file a complaint. You can also report scams to organizations such as the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) or the Better Business Bureau (BBB). Reporting scams can help law enforcement agencies and other organizations track down scammers and prevent others from becoming victims.

Q: What should I do if I have already given personal information to a scam call center?

A: If you have already given personal information to a scam call center, you should act quickly to protect yourself. Immediately contact your bank or credit card company to report the fraud and ask them to monitor your account for suspicious activity. You should also contact one of the major credit reporting agencies and place a fraud alert on your credit report. Additionally, you may want to consider freezing your credit to prevent anyone from opening new accounts in your name.

Q: What are some red flags to look out for when receiving a call from a scam call center?

A: Some red flags to look out for when receiving a call from a scam call center include being asked to provide personal information such as your Social Security number or bank account information, being pressured to act immediately or risk losing out on an offer, and being promised large rewards for a small investment. Scammers may also use high-pressure tactics and threaten you with legal action or arrest if you do not comply with their demands. Always be wary of unsolicited calls and do not provide personal information to anyone you do not know or trust.

Q: What can be done to prevent call center scams from happening in the first place?

A: Preventing call center scams requires a coordinated effort between government agencies, businesses, and individuals. Businesses can help prevent scams by implementing better security measures and training their employees to identify and report fraudulent activity. Governments can pass laws and regulations that make it more difficult for scammers to operate and prosecute those who engage in fraudulent activity. Individuals can protect themselves by being cautious when receiving unsolicited calls or emails, and by not providing personal information to anyone they do not know or trust.

