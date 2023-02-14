Confronting a Scammer by Showing Him His Image on My Computer

Julius Bartolome

Credit Source: Scambaiter

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o2ixj0m4F_E

Highlights:

  • A social engineering scam targeted an Amazon account
  • The scammers, posing as Amazon representatives, tried to access the account and steal personal information
  • The victim was able to avoid falling for the scam but the scammers still logged into the account and changed the password
  • The scammers were likely based in New Delhi, India
  • The reporter found the scammers' personal information, scripts, and boss through a reverse proxy scan
  • The transcript details a confrontation with another individual involved in a Microsoft pop-up scam
  • The person tries to scare the scammer by pretending there has been a network breach

Have you ever received an email claiming to be from Amazon or another well-known company, asking you to call a number or provide personal information? Chances are, it could be a scam. In this blog article, we will be discussing a social engineering scam that targeted an Amazon account and how the victim was able to avoid falling for it, but the scammers were still able to log into the account and change the password. We will also be looking at the techniques used by scammers and what you can do to protect yourself from similar scams.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pq1e1_0kmziwkK00
Scammer's Face on My LaptopPhoto byCanva

Social engineering scams are becoming increasingly common, and they often target well-known companies like Amazon. In this particular scam, the scammers sent a fake Amazon refund team email to their victim, directing them to call a number that led to a call center in India. Posing as Amazon representatives, the scammers then proceeded to verify the victim's information and attempt to access their Amazon account by requesting a password reset. If they were able to obtain access, they would then look for attached credit cards to buy gift cards with. If there was no credit card, the scammers would alter the victim's Amazon information to make it seem like the account had been hacked. Finally, they would try to convince the victim to install TeamViewer, which would give them remote access to the victim's phone or computer.

However, the victim in this case was smart enough to avoid falling for the scam. The person reporting the incident was able to monitor the situation and eventually change the password back. Further investigation into the identity of the scammers revealed that they were likely based in New Delhi, India. The reporter was able to access the scammers' files, which included scripts for Amazon and Apple support scams. They also found the scammer's personal information, such as their name, address, and telephone number, through a reverse proxy scan. Additionally, the reporter was able to determine the location of the scammer through their Wi-Fi access points and GPS coordinates. The scammer's boss was even identified through their Wi-Fi network name.

The transcript details a situation where a person is attempting to confront another individual who is involved in a Microsoft pop-up scam. The person has been monitoring the individuals involved in the operation, including the one they are attempting to confront, but they have not seen the individual they are looking for. However, they have obtained some personal information about the individual they are attempting to confront and plan to use this information to scare them. During the confrontation, the individual they are speaking to is made to believe that there has been a breach on their network and is asked to provide their personal information and follow a series of steps to install a "Microsoft temporary security."

Social engineering scams are becoming more and more sophisticated, making it increasingly difficult to distinguish between a real message from a company and a fake one. It's essential to be cautious when receiving emails claiming to be from well-known companies like Amazon or Apple and to always verify the authenticity before providing any personal information or access to your devices.

The video and the transcript serve as a warning for the public to be aware of these types of scams and the tactics used by scammers. The fact that the scammers were based in India and the call center used to run scams under multiple names highlights the need for international cooperation in combating these types of scams. By staying vigilant and being mindful of security, individuals can protect themselves from becoming a victim of social engineering scams.

FAQs:

Q: How do scammers trick people into falling for these types of scams?

A: Scammers use tactics such as posing as representatives from well-known companies like Amazon or Apple, requesting personal information and access to the victim's device, and convincing the victim to install software like TeamViewer.

Q: How can I protect myself from falling victim to these scams?

A: To protect yourself, be cautious when receiving emails or calls claiming to be from well-known companies, and always verify the authenticity before providing any personal information or access to your devices. Use strong passwords and keep your software and security measures up to date. Additionally, consider using a VPN to protect your internet connection.

Q: What should I do if I've already fallen victim to a scam?

A: If you've fallen victim to a scam, contact the company that the scammers were posing as immediately to report the incident. Change your passwords and monitor your financial accounts for any suspicious activity. Consider reporting the scam to the authorities and to organizations like the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in the US.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Scams# Amazon# Social engineering# Cybersecurity# Online fraud

Comments / 20

Published by

I am a seasoned content creator with a background in crafting engaging stories across social media platforms. My goal is to deliver information in a clear, concise, and captivating manner to help readers make sense of the world.

Germantown, MD
161 followers

More from Julius Bartolome

Cracking Down on Scammers: Permanently Banning India's Call Centers

Author shuts down Indian call centers using AnyDesk remote tool. Engages with Amazon scammer to shut down call center, preventing access to victim devices. Importance of fighting scammers and protecting vulnerable individuals.

Read full story
32 comments

Installing 100 Viruses - Calling Tech Support Scammers

Youtube:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WKLRKCVar6Y. The transcript describes an individual intentionally infecting their computer with malware to see if tech support scammers can fix it.

Read full story

Making Life Hell For Scammers On CCTV

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=elwr7LEPbc0. An investigation into a call center in Churachandpur, India, reveals a scam involving personal data collection and fake subscription schemes.

Read full story
3 comments

Confronting a Scammer: Revealing the Real Name of a Fake Police Impersonator

Youtube:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B0b5kn66ru4. An Indian call center is exposed for impersonating US government agencies to scam money. Scammers use fear tactics and fake legal consequences to get victims to pay up.

Read full story
2 comments

Scammers Unaware of Hacker's Presence in Their Security Cameras

Youtube:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tyEoOfSECp0. Large scam call center in Siliguri, India infiltrated by a hacker. Washing machine insurance scheme targeting UK victims. Victims asked to provide banking information for monthly direct debit.

Read full story
2 comments

The Consequence of Scamming: A Scammer's Surprise Encounter with Their Own Webcam

Source: Scambaiter ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uBB1PuaMowE ) The author is an expert in "scam baiting" and infiltrates remote call centers to expose scammers and their operations.

Read full story
7 comments

In-Depth Analysis of Deceptive Financial Practices

Youtube:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rfX8ZlBK0Uo. The article highlights the dangers of scammers posing as tech support or bank managers who:. pretend to have hacked the victim's information and made an unauthorized purchase.

Read full story

UK Banking Scams: The Indian Call Center Connection

Youtube:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YGXAaTIWP10. A UK-targeted call center in Kolkata, India is involved in banking scams. The center makes 162,000 outbound calls per day with the goal of convincing victims to make a callback.

Read full story

How One Person Tricked a Scam Center and Saved $94,000

A person pretended to be an elderly woman having issues with her computer. The scammer threatened the person with a hacker trying to steal her money. The person played along with the scammer's questions and kept them on the phone.

Read full story
5 comments

Exposing the West Bengal Scammers: An Investigation into Online Fraud Operations

The rise of technology has brought with it new frontiers of opportunity, but also new dangers in the form of online scams. These fraudulent operations are becoming increasingly sophisticated, leaving many individuals vulnerable to cybercrime. But what happens when the tables are turned, and the victim decides to take action? This is the story of one individual who refused to be a passive victim and instead, took the fight to the scammers.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy