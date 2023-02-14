Confronting a Scammer by Showing Him His Image on My Computer

Credit Source: Scambaiter

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o2ixj0m4F_E

Highlights:

A social engineering scam targeted an Amazon account

The scammers, posing as Amazon representatives, tried to access the account and steal personal information

The victim was able to avoid falling for the scam but the scammers still logged into the account and changed the password

The scammers were likely based in New Delhi, India

The reporter found the scammers' personal information, scripts, and boss through a reverse proxy scan

The transcript details a confrontation with another individual involved in a Microsoft pop-up scam

The person tries to scare the scammer by pretending there has been a network breach

Have you ever received an email claiming to be from Amazon or another well-known company, asking you to call a number or provide personal information? Chances are, it could be a scam. In this blog article, we will be discussing a social engineering scam that targeted an Amazon account and how the victim was able to avoid falling for it, but the scammers were still able to log into the account and change the password. We will also be looking at the techniques used by scammers and what you can do to protect yourself from similar scams.

Scammer's Face on My Laptop Photo by Canva

Social engineering scams are becoming increasingly common, and they often target well-known companies like Amazon. In this particular scam, the scammers sent a fake Amazon refund team email to their victim, directing them to call a number that led to a call center in India. Posing as Amazon representatives, the scammers then proceeded to verify the victim's information and attempt to access their Amazon account by requesting a password reset. If they were able to obtain access, they would then look for attached credit cards to buy gift cards with. If there was no credit card, the scammers would alter the victim's Amazon information to make it seem like the account had been hacked. Finally, they would try to convince the victim to install TeamViewer, which would give them remote access to the victim's phone or computer.

However, the victim in this case was smart enough to avoid falling for the scam. The person reporting the incident was able to monitor the situation and eventually change the password back. Further investigation into the identity of the scammers revealed that they were likely based in New Delhi, India. The reporter was able to access the scammers' files, which included scripts for Amazon and Apple support scams. They also found the scammer's personal information, such as their name, address, and telephone number, through a reverse proxy scan. Additionally, the reporter was able to determine the location of the scammer through their Wi-Fi access points and GPS coordinates. The scammer's boss was even identified through their Wi-Fi network name.

The transcript details a situation where a person is attempting to confront another individual who is involved in a Microsoft pop-up scam. The person has been monitoring the individuals involved in the operation, including the one they are attempting to confront, but they have not seen the individual they are looking for. However, they have obtained some personal information about the individual they are attempting to confront and plan to use this information to scare them. During the confrontation, the individual they are speaking to is made to believe that there has been a breach on their network and is asked to provide their personal information and follow a series of steps to install a "Microsoft temporary security."

Social engineering scams are becoming more and more sophisticated, making it increasingly difficult to distinguish between a real message from a company and a fake one. It's essential to be cautious when receiving emails claiming to be from well-known companies like Amazon or Apple and to always verify the authenticity before providing any personal information or access to your devices.

The video and the transcript serve as a warning for the public to be aware of these types of scams and the tactics used by scammers. The fact that the scammers were based in India and the call center used to run scams under multiple names highlights the need for international cooperation in combating these types of scams. By staying vigilant and being mindful of security, individuals can protect themselves from becoming a victim of social engineering scams.

FAQs:

Q: How do scammers trick people into falling for these types of scams?

A: Scammers use tactics such as posing as representatives from well-known companies like Amazon or Apple, requesting personal information and access to the victim's device, and convincing the victim to install software like TeamViewer.

Q: How can I protect myself from falling victim to these scams?

A: To protect yourself, be cautious when receiving emails or calls claiming to be from well-known companies, and always verify the authenticity before providing any personal information or access to your devices. Use strong passwords and keep your software and security measures up to date. Additionally, consider using a VPN to protect your internet connection.

Q: What should I do if I've already fallen victim to a scam?

A: If you've fallen victim to a scam, contact the company that the scammers were posing as immediately to report the incident. Change your passwords and monitor your financial accounts for any suspicious activity. Consider reporting the scam to the authorities and to organizations like the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in the US.