Scammers Unaware of Hacker's Presence in Their Security Cameras

Credit Source: Scambaiter

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tyEoOfSECp0

Highlights:

Large scam call center in Siliguri, India infiltrated by a hacker

Washing machine insurance scheme targeting UK victims

Victims asked to provide banking information for monthly direct debit

Hacker accesses externally available sales database

Info on 4,000 employees obtained, including scammers and molesters

Data organized into directories, including victim info, call recordings, and employee data

The call center operates under various names, all owned by Manmeet Singh

Young scammers work 60 hours per week for low pay

The company was alerted of a data breach by someone pretending to be a victim

Scammers and fraudulent activities are becoming increasingly prevalent in the world, affecting individuals and organizations alike. One such example is the large scam call center based in Siliguri, India, which operates a washing machine scheme targeting people in the United Kingdom. The victim is asked to provide their banking information to set up a monthly direct debit subscription, only to find out that they are paying for nothing. A hacker infiltrated the center and found a sales database that was externally available, which they accessed to see the number of victims and the top scammers in the center. A person also claimed to have obtained information about 4,000 employees, including details about a molester and two well-known scam artists. This blog article will explore the details of the fraudulent activities of this call center and the impact it has on its victims.

Scammers' Own CCTV Photo by Canva

The call center in Siliguri, India operates a washing machine scheme in which agents repeatedly call people in the United Kingdom and try to sell them a washing machine insurance cover. Once a victim agrees to the sales pitch, the conversation is transferred to a call center in the United Kingdom, associated with and co-owned by the people running the Indian operation. The victim is then asked to provide their banking information to set up a direct debit subscription, which will deduct £8 from their account every month. The call center provides no support if something goes wrong with the washing machine, leaving the victims paying for nothing.

The hacker who infiltrated the call center found that the center was making a large amount of money through this scheme and had a sales database that was externally available, which they accessed to see the number of victims and the top scammers in the center. A person also claimed to have obtained information about 4,000 employees, including details about a molester and two well-known scam artists. The information was organized into directories, including victim information, call recordings and scripts, employee information, and software used in the call center.

The call center operates under different names, including SAC and HAS, RH International, PP Enterprises, and Digital Leads, all owned by one man named Manmeet Singh. Most of the scammers are young and work 60 hours a week for low pay. Some employees have left negative reviews about the company due to their poor treatment. The company was alerted of the data breach when someone pretended to be a victim and contacted the call center.

Conclusion:

The activities of the large scam call center in Siliguri, India, show the extent to which scammers will go to steal money from unsuspecting victims. The scheme to sell washing machine insurance covers, with a monthly direct debit subscription, is just one of the ways the center is making money through fraudulent

activity. The hacker who infiltrated the call center has brought to light the shocking reality of the operation, exposing the poor treatment of employees and the extensive database of victims. This breach of sensitive information serves as a reminder of the importance of protecting personal and financial data, and the dangers of providing such information over the phone or online. The information obtained from the Excel spreadsheet highlights the need for stricter regulations and penalties for those who participate in these illegal activities. It is imperative that consumers educate themselves on these scams and protect themselves from becoming a victim. The revelation of this scam call center should serve as a wake-up call for individuals and organizations alike to take cybersecurity seriously and to remain vigilant against similar operations in the future.

FAQs:

1. What was the scam call center selling?

The scam call center was selling washing machine insurance covers, with a monthly direct debit subscription.

2. Where was the scam call center located?

The scam call center was based in Siliguri, India.

3. How did the hacker obtain the information about the call center?

The hacker infiltrated the call center and accessed a sales database that was externally available.

4. What was the extent of the breach of sensitive information?

The breach of sensitive information included details about employees, victim information, call recordings, scripts, and software used in the call center.

5. What were the extent of the operation and the amount of money made by the call center?

The call center was making a large amount of money through the washing machine scheme and had a sales database with information about thousands of victims.