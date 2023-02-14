In-Depth Analysis of Deceptive Financial Practices

Julius Bartolome

Credit Source: Scammers Payback

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rfX8ZlBK0Uo

The article highlights the dangers of scammers posing as tech support or bank managers who:

  • pretend to have hacked the victim's information and made an unauthorized purchase
  • manipulate the victim into transferring money into a fake refund form
  • coach the victim on what to say at the bank to retrieve the money

Scammers are everywhere, and the world is full of individuals who are looking for ways to make a quick buck by exploiting the naivety of others. In this article, we expose six scammers who are operating from the same location and are following a typical pattern. They pretend to have hacked the victim's information and made an unauthorized purchase and then ask the victim to log in to their bank account and talk to their "manager" to refund the money.

The scammers manipulate the victim into putting money into a refund form and then edit the HTML to make it look like they have given the victim a large sum of money. They coach the victim on what to say at the bank to retrieve the money, and the unethical tactics used by these scammers and the importance of being cautious in such situations are highlighted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QNvb8_0klIEgRO00
Not Amazon!Photo byCanva

The article also describes a transcript of a speaker being scammed by individuals posing as tech support from Amazon. They ask for video and photo evidence of the speaker withdrawing the money, and the speaker realizes the scam and hangs up the call, threatening to call the police.

The article ends with a recording of a person warning individuals involved in scam activities in the UK and Australia. The person claims to have obtained information about the individuals and their boss, including photographs, phone numbers, IP addresses, and Facebook profiles. The tone of the transcript is threatening and suggests that the individual is confident about the information they have gathered.

The scammers operating from the same location follow a typical pattern where they pretend to have hacked the victim's information and made an unauthorized purchase. They then ask the victim to log in to their bank account and talk to their "manager" who will help them refund the money. The scammers try to make the situation seem secure and safe, but their ultimate goal is to obtain the victim's information.

The scammers manipulate the victim into putting money into a refund form and then edit the HTML to make it look like they have given the victim a large sum of money. They also coach the victim on what to say at the bank to retrieve the money.

A transcript of a speaker being scammed by individuals posing as tech support from Amazon is also described. The scammers ask for video and photo evidence of the speaker withdrawing the money, but the speaker realizes the scam and hangs up the call, threatening to call the police. The speaker tries to turn the tables on the scammers by asking about their office and trying to gather information.

The article ends with a recording of a person warning scammers involved in illegal activities in the UK and Australia. The individual claims to have obtained the personal details of the scammers, including their photographs, phone numbers, IP addresses, and their boss's Facebook profile and earnings.

The individual states that they have been monitoring the scammers for months and warns them to stop their activities. The tone of the transcript is threatening and suggests that the individual is confident about the information they have gathered and is prepared to take measures to stop the scammers.

FAQs:

1. Who are the scammers in the article?

The scammers are individuals operating from the same location and following a typical pattern to scam victims.

2. What is the typical pattern followed by scammers?

The scammers manipulate the victim into putting money into a refund form and then edit the HTML to make it look like they have given the victim a large sum of money. They try to make the situation seem secure and safe, but their ultimate goal is to obtain the victim's information.

3. How does the speaker in the transcript realize they are being scammed?

The speaker realizes they are being scammed when they are asked to provide video and photo evidence of withdrawing money. They hang up the call and threaten to call the police.

4. What is the person in the recording warning the scammers about?

The person in the recording is warning the scammers involved in illegal activities in the UK and Australia to stop their activities. They claim to have obtained the personal details of the scammers, including their photographs, phone numbers, IP addresses, and their boss's Facebook profile and earnings.

5. What is the tone of the recording?

The tone of the recording is threatening and suggests that the individual is confident about the information they have gathered and is prepared to take measures to stop the scammers.

Credit Source: Scammers Payback

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rfX8ZlBK0Uo

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Scam Awareness# Online Fraud Prevention# Tech Support Scams# Bank Scams# Cybercrime Prevention

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a seasoned content creator with a background in crafting engaging stories across social media platforms. My goal is to deliver information in a clear, concise, and captivating manner to help readers make sense of the world.

Germantown, MD
122 followers

More from Julius Bartolome

Cracking Down on Scammers: Permanently Banning India's Call Centers

Author shuts down Indian call centers using AnyDesk remote tool. Engages with Amazon scammer to shut down call center, preventing access to victim devices. Importance of fighting scammers and protecting vulnerable individuals.

Read full story

Installing 100 Viruses - Calling Tech Support Scammers

Youtube:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WKLRKCVar6Y. The transcript describes an individual intentionally infecting their computer with malware to see if tech support scammers can fix it.

Read full story

Making Life Hell For Scammers On CCTV

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=elwr7LEPbc0. An investigation into a call center in Churachandpur, India, reveals a scam involving personal data collection and fake subscription schemes.

Read full story
3 comments

Confronting a Scammer: Revealing the Real Name of a Fake Police Impersonator

Youtube:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B0b5kn66ru4. An Indian call center is exposed for impersonating US government agencies to scam money. Scammers use fear tactics and fake legal consequences to get victims to pay up.

Read full story
2 comments

Confronting a Scammer by Showing Him His Image on My Computer

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o2ixj0m4F_E. A social engineering scam targeted an Amazon account. The scammers, posing as Amazon representatives, tried to access the account and steal personal information.

Read full story
20 comments

Scammers Unaware of Hacker's Presence in Their Security Cameras

Youtube:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tyEoOfSECp0. Large scam call center in Siliguri, India infiltrated by a hacker. Washing machine insurance scheme targeting UK victims. Victims asked to provide banking information for monthly direct debit.

Read full story
2 comments

The Consequence of Scamming: A Scammer's Surprise Encounter with Their Own Webcam

Source: Scambaiter ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uBB1PuaMowE ) The author is an expert in "scam baiting" and infiltrates remote call centers to expose scammers and their operations.

Read full story
7 comments

UK Banking Scams: The Indian Call Center Connection

Youtube:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YGXAaTIWP10. A UK-targeted call center in Kolkata, India is involved in banking scams. The center makes 162,000 outbound calls per day with the goal of convincing victims to make a callback.

Read full story

How One Person Tricked a Scam Center and Saved $94,000

A person pretended to be an elderly woman having issues with her computer. The scammer threatened the person with a hacker trying to steal her money. The person played along with the scammer's questions and kept them on the phone.

Read full story
5 comments

Exposing the West Bengal Scammers: An Investigation into Online Fraud Operations

The rise of technology has brought with it new frontiers of opportunity, but also new dangers in the form of online scams. These fraudulent operations are becoming increasingly sophisticated, leaving many individuals vulnerable to cybercrime. But what happens when the tables are turned, and the victim decides to take action? This is the story of one individual who refused to be a passive victim and instead, took the fight to the scammers.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy