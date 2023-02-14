UK Banking Scams: The Indian Call Center Connection

Highlights:

  • A UK-targeted call center in Kolkata, India is involved in banking scams
  • The center makes 162,000 outbound calls per day with the goal of convincing victims to make a callback
  • Victims are then lied to and asked to reveal personal and financial information
  • A man and his wife from Mardringham were scammed into sending money to London
  • The scammer instructed the couple to send the money as "important documents" for special delivery
  • A transcript of a conversation between James, the local branch, the post office, and the police reveals a common scamming occurrence

In recent years, the rise of technology and the internet has brought about numerous benefits to our lives. However, it has also created new opportunities for scammers to target unsuspecting individuals. One such example is the UK-targeted call center located in Kolkata, India that is involved in banking scams. The center makes 162,000 outbound calls per day with the goal of convincing victims to make a callback, where they are then lied to and asked to reveal personal and financial information.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vQi8U_0kl6nTT500
Bank ScamPhoto byCanva

In this article, we will examine the operation of this call center and listen to audio recordings of a call between the scammers and one of their victims. We will also hear the story of a man and his wife who were scammed into sending money to London, and a transcript of a conversation between an individual and various parties, including the local branch, post office, and police, revealing the common occurrence of this type of scamming.

The Kolkata Call Center Scammers:

The UK-targeted call center located in Kolkata, India is involved in a sophisticated banking scam. The center makes 162,000 outbound calls per day with the goal of convincing victims to make a callback. Upon calling back, victims are told that there have been unauthorized transactions on their accounts and are asked to press two to speak with a support team agent. The agent, who is actually an unqualified Indian call center worker, then proceeds to lie to the victim and try to steal their money.

Audio recordings of a call between the scammers and one of their victims reveal the tactics used by the scammers. The scammers claim that there are issues with the victim's bank account and that they need to deposit 3550 pounds to a new account in order to protect their money. The victim expresses skepticism but is told not to worry as their money will be safe.

The Mardringham Couple Scam:

A man and his wife from Mardringham were scammed into sending money to an address in Enfield, London. The scammer claimed to be from the couple's bank and instructed them to wrap the money in a box and label it as "important documents" for special delivery. Despite a warning from a person trying to save the couple and a warning from the post office, the couple went ahead with the delivery. The person trying to save the couple also tried calling them once more, but the couple refused to listen and hung up.

The Money Mule Scam:

A transcript of a conversation between an individual, "James," and various parties including the local branch, post office, and police, reveals that a scammer was attempting to use the victim, "Mr. Clark," as a "money mule." The scammer instructed Mr. Clark to lie to the post office and say that the package he was sending contained personal documents, when in fact it contained cash. James eventually contacts the police, who retrieve the package and will take action against the scammers, including questioning the "money mule" in London. The conversation suggests that this type of scamming is a common occurrence, but the authorities' intervention may help put a stop to it.

FAQs:

1. How does the scam work?

The scammers make outbound calls to potential victims, pretending to be from their bank. They tell the victim that there have been unauthorized transactions on their account and ask them to press two to speak with a support team agent. The agent then lies to the victim and tries to steal their money. In the case of the man and his wife from Mardringham, the scammers instructed them to wrap the money in a box and label it as "important documents" for special delivery.

2. How many calls does the call center make per day?

The call center makes 162,000 outbound calls per day.

3. Who is the target of the scams?

The target of the scams is people in the UK.

4. What should I do if I receive a call like this?

If you receive a call like this, it is important to never give out personal or financial information over the phone. Always hang up and call your bank directly to confirm if there have been any unauthorized transactions.

5. What is a money mule?

A money mule is a person who transfers money on behalf of someone else. In this case, the scammers attempted to use Mr. Clark as a money mule to send cash through the post office.

In conclusion, this article serves as a warning to people in the UK to be cautious of these types of scams and to never give out personal or financial information over the phone. The transcript of the conversation between James and various parties including the post office, police, and local branch suggests that this type of scamming is a common occurrence, but the authorities' intervention may help put a stop to it.

