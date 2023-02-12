How One Person Tricked a Scam Center and Saved $94,000

Highlights:

A person pretended to be an elderly woman having issues with her computer

The scammer threatened the person with a hacker trying to steal her money

The person played along with the scammer's questions and kept them on the phone

The scammer attempted to connect the person to a more experienced scammer in the group

The second scammer claimed that someone was trying to charge 94,000 dollars from the person's account

The person was able to trick the second scammer into losing the money instead

Scammers are always finding new ways to trick unsuspecting individuals into giving away their personal information and money. In this story, one person was able to turn the tables on a scam center and save $94,000 by pretending to be an elderly woman with computer issues. The scammer threatened the person with a hacker trying to steal their money, but the person was able to play along and keep the scammer on the phone. When the scammer attempted to connect the person to a more experienced member of their group, the person was able to trick them into losing the money instead.

..Not Geek Squad Photo by Canva

The story takes place in a conversation between a person named Ethel and representatives from a computer company and a bank. Ethel was trying to cancel a fraudulent transaction of $94,000 that had been made using her bank account without her approval. The representatives from the computer company were unable to help her, and Eric, the representative from the bank, informed her of the pending transaction and asked if she approved it. Ethel said she did not approve it, and Eric told her to call the bank back to resolve the issue.

In another conversation, a potential scammer posed as a representative from "Geek Squad" and attempted to steal money from a customer seeking help with their computer. The customer was transferred to the scammer after speaking with someone claiming to be from Bank of America. The scammer tried to convince the customer to withdraw a large sum of money for a "medical emergency." However, the customer hung up the call and did not fall for the scam. The scammer ended up blocking the customer after repeated attempts to steal their money.

This story highlights the dangers of scams and the importance of being vigilant when receiving calls or emails from unknown numbers or addresses. It is crucial to always verify the authenticity of the person on the other end of the line before giving away any personal information or money. The transcript serves as a cautionary tale and a reminder to always be on the lookout for scams and to never fall for their tricks.

FAQs:

1. What was the scam about?

The scam was about a person pretending to be from a computer company and threatening the victim with a hacker trying to steal their money. The scammer attempted to trick the victim into giving away their personal information and money.

2. Who was the victim in the story?

The victim in the story was a person pretending to be an elderly woman with computer issues.

3. How did the person trick the scammer?

The person tricked the scammer by playing along with their questions and pretending to be unaware of the scam. The person was able to keep the scammer on the phone for a while and eventually tricked the scammer into losing the money instead.

4. What is the purpose of the story?

The purpose of the story is to educate people about the dangers of scams and the importance of being vigilant when receiving calls or emails from unknown numbers or addresses. The author hopes to serve as a cautionary tale and a reminder to always be on the lookout