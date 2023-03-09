Texas Supreme Court set to rule on court-appointed guardian’s defamation lawsuit against Netflix

Juliette Fairley

A court-appointed guardian who alleges she was defamed in a Netflix episodic called Dirty Money has filed a brief in opposition to review by the state’s highest court.

Tonya Barina asked the Texas Supreme Court to refuse the Netflix petition for review because it allegedly ignores the “gist” of the episode as a whole in which she is featured.

“When discrete facts, all literally or substantially true, are published in such a way that they create a substantially false and defamatory impression by omitting material facts or juxtaposing facts in a misleading way, the publication is actionable,” wrote Barina’s attorney Carl Kolb in the March 7 pleading.

Martinez at a stop elder guardian abuse rallyPhoto byTwitter

Netflix filed a petition for review after the Fourth Court of Appeals in San Antonio issued their opinion on Aug. 31, 2022 in favor of Barina who sued attorney Phil Ross, his paralegal Jo Anne Rivera and Netflix alleging they participated in a conspiracy that destroyed her name and reputation pertaining to the Bexar County probate court guardianship proceedings involving 84-year-old Charles Thrash.

Ross appeared on the episode Guardians Inc while representing Thrash’s divorcee girlfriend Laura Martinez. But Ross has since surrendered his law license, according to Kolb.

“Petitioners repeatedly disregard the decisions of this Court that hold that the “gist” is not dependent upon the truth of individual statements,” Kolb stated in the brief. “Petitioners point to the following alleged “facts” as their sole basis for substantial truth, though none of them support the claim of the felonious act of elder or guardianship ‘exploitation.’”

The Guardians Inc. episode about Thrash aired on March 11, 2020, but was  removed from Netflix menu offerings.

Barina also named Martinez, and her adult children from a previous marriage: Brittany A. Martinez, Jose H. Martinez, and Michelle C. Martinez as defendants along with director Alex Gibney and Gibney’s Jigsaw Productions.

Gibney is one of America's most successful and prolific documentary filmmakers, according to the New York Times.

In its petition for review, Netflix argued that the 4th Court of Appeals misapplied the doctrine of substantial truth, misconstrued the third-party-allegation rule, misapplied the doctrine of defamation-by-gist and mistakenly held that constitutionally protected expressions of opinion based on disclosed facts are false and defamatory.

“Petitioners supplied ample evidence that Barina did exploit Thrash’s estate for her own financial gain and Barina produced no contrary evidence,” wrote Netflix attorney Katherine M. Bolger in her Nov. 16, 2022 petition. “Instead of reviewing Petitioners’ material, however, the court focused primarily on the Petitioners’ editorial choice not to discuss court rulings against Martinez and Ross – including several the appellate court itself issued.”

The Texas Supreme Court has yet to rule on whether it will grant Netflix’s petition for review.

Juliette Fairley is a legal and financial investigative reporter who writes about politics, law, corruption, and many other topics. She is a graduate of Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism and has written for the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, Chicago City Wire, Legal Newsline, Southern California Record, St. Louis Record, New York Daily News, Dallas Express, Dallas City Wire, the Lone Star Standard, The Epoch Times, Newsmax, and many other publications.

