Ohio judge allows lawsuit alleging guardianship racketeering to proceed

An Ohio judge is allowing a lawsuit to proceed that alleges racketeering in the court-appointed guardianship of a deceased doctor’s ailing elderly wife.

Cuyahoga Court of Common Pleas Judge Sherrie Miday decided on Oct. 14 that dismissing the complaint, filed by Dr. Mehdi Saghafi before he died and his sons, is not proper.

“The court finds that plaintiffs’ complaint states facts demonstrating viable claims for relief and that this court has subject matter jurisdiction to adjudicate the claims,” Miday wrote in her order.

The defendants whose motions for judgment on the pleadings were denied include Joyce E. Barrett, James Reddy, Attorney Neil Spike, Attorney Rachelle Zidar, and court-appointed guardian Zachary Simonoff.

“Having construed the material allegations in the pleadings with reasonable inferences to be drawn therefrom in favor of the non-moving party, the court finds that plaintiffs' complaint states facts demonstrating viable claims for relief and that this court has subject matter jurisdiction to adjudicate the claims,” Miday ruled.

The Saghafi brothers allege abuse of process, theft, fraud, conversion, civil conspiracy, unjust enrichment, and negligence under the Ohio Organized Crime Control Act of 1970 (RICO) against the defendants involved in the guardianship of their mother, Mrs. Fourough Bakhtiar Saghafi, 87, who was placed under guardianship by Lorain County Probate Judge Walther in 2013.

Judge Miday stopped short of issuing an order placing Walther under contempt of court for not producing documents under a subpoena concerning the health and finances of Mrs. Bakhtiar Saghafi.

Saghafi Family before guardianship Jamsheed Saghafi

“Judge James. T. Walther’s motion to quash filed Jan. 30 is granted,” she wrote in the order. “The subpoena requires the disclosure of privileged or otherwise protected matters regarding the ward and/or disclosures of information that is not relevant to the underlying cause of action.”

It has been widely reported that Mrs. Bakhtiar Saghafi was allegedly forced to divorce her now-deceased physician husband by the court after she was declared incompetent due to dementia.

A conference between the parties is scheduled for Nov. 21 at 2 pm.

In previous years, the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the Ohio Northern District Court's decision to deny Simonoff’s request that Dr. Saghafi be required to pay his legal fees after the general surgeon challenged an order requiring him to pay Simonoff some $3 million of his pension proceeds held at Franklin Templeton mutual fund company.

The federal appellate justices Jeffrey Stuart Sutton, Deborah L. Cook, and Amul Thapar stated in their landmark opinion that they are unconvinced of Probate Court Officer Simonoff’s claim that “[Dr. Mehdi] Saghafi’s legal positions were frivolous.”

“Whenever you defy a facially valid court order, you have some explaining to do,” wrote the panel of federal appellate judges in their opinion. “But Saghafi does have an explanation. He maintains that the divorce proceedings were a fraud on the court, a sham. And Ohio-law authorities suggest that a judgment procured by fraud may be void.”