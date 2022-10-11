Tarrant County chair of Moms for Liberty leaves national organization

When Mary D. Lowe began chairing the 1,900-member chapter of Moms for Liberty in Tarrant County nearly two years ago, she believed that the umbrella organization headquartered in Florida was invested in the interest of children and families nationwide. Now, she thinks differently.

“They’re interested in growing an image for themselves to operate as a Political Action Committee (PAC), which is what they truly are today,” she said. “They have established an organization to hold school boards accountable, to be transparent and to be honest but then their organization isn’t transparent.”

Lowe says she decided to part ways with the national parental rights group after discovering their alliance with two prominent school choice advocates, Betsy DeVos and Corey DeAngelis, whom she views as promoting globalized and nationalized curriculum and education through school choice.

DeVos most recently served as U.S. Secretary of Education under the Trump administration while DeAngelis is executive director of the Educational Freedom Institute and national director of research at the American Federation for Children.

DeVos and DeAngelis did not immediately issue commentary.

"We have about only a third of children in America's public schools reading on grade level right now and so I'm not going to be the person who stands between a mom of a child in a school where only 11% of children are actually learning to read and making the best choice for their child," said Moms for Liberty co-founder Tiffany Justice.

Critics of school choice and voucher programs oppose them because they divert taxpayer funds from public schools, which not only educate children but also provide Texas communities with stability by employing teachers, bus drivers, administrative assistants, RNs, cafeteria workers and others.

“They are telling parents that they are going to get money through an education savings account,” Lowe said. “That sounds good, but our governor has already said that if you take the money, strings are attached, and that money gives the government greater control.”

When Lowe discussed the issue with Justice and Moms for Liberty co-founder Tina Descovich on a Zoom meeting last week, Lowe said she had hoped to amicably craft a coordinated statement.

“My intention was to explain why the most polarizing issue in Texas is school choice, and how it's damaging to our ability to work with the State Board of Education when they're taking a position for education savings accounts,” she said. "As I was leaving the meeting, I just said that the attorney who sits on our board would be in communication with them."

To fill the void of no longer being chair of Moms for Liberty's Tarrant County chapter, Lowe launched a 501(c)3 called Families Engaged for Effective Education (FEEF).