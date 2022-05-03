Witness recalls woman who died at the Jan. 6 Trump rally

First, he heard her cries for help, then he felt her hand, but there was nothing that Philip Anderson could do to help Roseann Boyland as she lay next to him on the steps of the U.S. Capitol under a pile of some 30 bodies.

“When she stopped screaming, she reached out and grabbed my hand,” Anderson said. “I was there holding her hand getting crushed to death myself.”

Anderson Philip Anderson

Although they were strangers, Boyland and Anderson had a lot in common and may have even become friends if given the chance. He was 25-years-old at the time, and she was 34.

Boyland, like Anderson, was a supporter of former President Donald Trump. Both had traveled from Southern states to attend a rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021.

“When she let go of my hand, I started screaming myself because I figured if she's dead, then I'm going to die down here too,” Anderson said. “They pushed all these people on top of us and they wouldn't let us get up. They kept pushing and pushing and pushing.”

Anderson, who lives in Dallas, eventually lost consciousness.

“I was lucky enough to get my arm over my head before all these people fell on top of me but Roseanne Boyland probably wasn't so lucky,” he said in an interview. “I don't think she was able to get in the right position before she got slammed and crushed by all that weight.”

Boyland did die that fateful day. The Kennesaw, Georgia native was taken to a D.C. hospital and pronounced dead at 6:09 p.m., according to the New York Times.

“The police had sprayed some kind of chemical that sucked the air out of everyone, and people were collapsing and dropping like flies,” said Stop Hate Awareness Program President David Sumrall, a Dallas resident who was in D.C. that day on the same side of the building, but 250 yards away.

Anderson blames the Capitol police for Boyland’s untimely death. According to the Epoch Times, a D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer named Lila Morris had struck Boyland with a weapon.

“I couldn't really walk good for a week,” Anderson said. “I had to put my arm around someone's shoulder and there were some spots up and down my leg. Aside from that, it’s all healed up, but they killed Roseanne Boyland and the truth won't be told. It's disgusting.”

Boyland’s sister Lonna Cave did not respond to requests for comment, but the Daily Beast reported that Boyland had not been crushed by a tumbling mass of Trump supporters but rather the D.C. Medical Examiner’s office noted that she had died of a drug overdose. Vanity Fair magazine alleged Boyland had struggled with opioid and heroin addiction.

Sumrall, however, claims Boyland was clean at the time of her death.

“She was a recovered addict who had a traumatic experience seven years before her death and she never went back to any drugs again,” he said in an interview. “It’s a travesty for them to soil her good name after all the work and effort that she put into her life. For them to damage her reputation when she's dead is just the biggest crime to me.”

Photos posted on the Gateway Pundit show an unconscious Anderson being dragged away from the scene by fellow Trump supporters.

“It was all very confusing,” said Missouri resident Shawn Bradley Witzeman who attended the rally and was subsequently arrested and charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. "I don’t think the large majority of people who were there had any idea that what they were doing was illegal.”

Witzeman’s trial is scheduled for July 19. Anderson, however, wasn’t arrested.

“I didn’t do anything wrong, I didn’t go inside the Capitol building, I didn’t steal anything,” added Anderson, who moved to Texas from Ethiopia at 11 years old after being adopted by a Baptist family. “It would have shattered the narrative to arrest me. They only care about the narrative. They don't care if they're wrong. They don't care if it's a lie as long as they win and as long as it works. They really just don't care.”