Kensington, MD

Mormon Church funds African-American research center, re-opens Washington D.C. Temple

Juliette Fairley

National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) board member Rev. Amos C. Brown was a featured speaker at the re-opening of the Washington, D.C. Temple this week.

The temple, located in Kensington, Maryland, had been closed to refresh aesthetically and mechanically since 2018.

“What a great honor and gathering of peaceful warriors of God,” Rev. Brown told a roomful of national and international journalists. “I am black and I’m proud. I’m brown and I’m sound. I’m yellow and I’m mellow. I’m red but I’m not dead. I’m white and I’m alright.”

Although the renovation had been completed by 2020, the reopening was delayed due to COVID-19. Renovations included replacing shag carpeting.

“We had to renovate and remodel to make the temple more efficient,” said Kevin R. Duncan, general authority seventy for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. “We had 1970s shag carpet in certain places.”

The Washington D.C. Temple is one among 282 worldwide and is the largest temple at 160,000 square feet, second only to a Salt Lake City temple that is more than 300,000 square feet.

“We make a series of promises in the temple called covenants that we will be selfless, virtuous, and chaste,” said David Bednar, an apostle of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Public tours for non-members of the church start on April 28 and can be reserved at www.DCTemple.org until the renovated temple is dedicated to its members in August.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZoTEx_0fD4Q3dW00
Washington D.C. TempleChurch of Jesus Chris of Latter-Day Saints

Rev. Brown categorized the NAACP’s partnership with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as an idea whose time had come.

“I believe that President Russell Nelson was used by God to be an instrument for interfaith relationships and for America to have a superlative example of spirituality,” he said.

As previously reported, under the leadership of Russell Nelson, who is the president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the Church is contributing $9.25 million over three years to the NAACP to pay for scholarships and humanitarian services in American inner-city communities.

“Through the Family History Research Center that the church provides I discovered that my great, great grandfather going back five generations, Patrick Brown, was enslaved in Franklin County, Mississippi, and despite that experience, he purchased 150 acres of land in 1882 for $700,” Brown said in an interview. “What a great feeling I had to see that my great, great grandfather who was enslaved still succeed in spite of that.”

Rev. Brown worked alongside the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. during the Civil Rights movement in the 1960s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1an4TI_0fD4Q3dW00
Rev. Amos Brown at the D.C. Temple reopeningJfairley

Beyond the $9.25 million donated to the NAACP, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has contributed $2 million to a Center for Family History being built adjacent to an African American history museum in South Carolina. The Church has also launched self-reliance centers in Oakland, Washington, D.C., and Chicago, according to a press release.

“For the members of our church all over the world, we have instruction on how they can become more self-reliant and through our relationship between the President of our church and Rev. Amos Brown, there was a collaboration to take those self-reliance classes, modify them and make them very appropriate for what is taking place in African American communities,” Bednar said.

The International African American Museum (IAAM), located in Charleston, South Carolina, is currently under construction.

"Slavery was a crime against humanity and now it's time for us to atone," Rev. Brown added. "Our partnership with the Church is about being agents to change the trajectory of this nation. This summer under the Amos C. Brown Fellows program we are taking young people to Ghana, West Africa to see ground zero of that evil Atlantic Slave Trade so that they will have a sense of history and know how not to treat other human beings."

When asked his thoughts about church members baptizing in the Temples their deceased ancestors who were enslaved in states like North Carolina, South Carolina, Mississippi, Alabama, and Tennessee, Rev. Brown said, "The church is embracing Joseph Smith's spirit. Your readers should come and see."

Joseph Smith was an abolitionist who campaigned for U.S. President before he was assassinated in 1844. He founded the Mormon religion in 1830.

Bednar said future contributions to the NAACP will be based on need.

"It's not just a lump sum of money," he said. "It's money dedicated to very specific purposes and we will evaluate those purposes. Has it met the need? Are there new needs that have arisen? We will just continue to evaluate and see how we move forward."

Church officials were unable to confirm the number of African American members who have joined the Mormon church since its partnership with the NAACP began in 2019 when Pres. Nelson first attended the NAACP’s annual national conference.

“We don't track our new members by racial category,” Bednar said. “I’m sure there has been some influence, but I can't quantify that in terms of an increase in terms of new members.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 6

Published by

Juliette Fairley is a legal and financial investigative reporter who writes about politics, law, corruption, and many other topics. She is a graduate of Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism and has written for the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, Chicago City Wire, Legal Newsline, Southern California Record, St. Louis Record, New York Daily News, Dallas Express, Dallas City Wire, the Lone Star Standard, The Epoch Times, Newsmax, and many other publications.

New York, NY
207 followers

More from Juliette Fairley

California State

California state agency sued Tesla alleging racial discrimination

A California civil rights agency has sued Tesla, alleging the automaker segregated Afro-American workers to the lowest levels. The lawsuit, filed by the Department of Fair Employment and Housing on February 9 in the Superior Court of California in Alameda, seeks an injunction, monetary relief, and damages.

Read full story
2 comments
Ferguson, MO

Ferguson agrees to $1.7 million payout for charging blacks extra court fees

The city of Ferguson, Mo., agreed to pay $1.7 million to settle a class-action lawsuit that alleged the municipal court unfairly singled out African American motorists and indigent people by assessing extra fees.

Read full story
18 comments

Opinion: Hair discrimination isn't cool

As you are aware, we live in a very multicultural America where people have dreadlocks, afros, frizzlets, waves, swirls, ringlets and all kinds of hair variations. These hairstyles contribute to the wonderful diversity in our society. There is even a proposed law called the Crown Act that would outlaw discrimination against people who wear natural hairstyles in the workplace. There are also children's books that have been written to minimize the negative view people have of curly, natural hair.

Read full story
46 comments
Texas State

Study: Smaller wealth gaps found in Texas

When it comes to race and ethnicity, Texas has some of the smaller wealth gaps in the country, according to a new study. The WalletHub 2022 States with Biggest and Smallest Wealth Gaps by Race/Ethnicity placed Texas in the bottom half at No. 31.

Read full story
Reno, NV

DA investigator denies vendetta alleged by son arrested for kidnapping his mom

Allegations that authorities in Nevada are retaliating against a retired sheriff who was jailed two weeks ago in Elko County for failing to comply with a court order are ridiculous, according to the District Attorney’s office in Washoe County.

Read full story
2 comments
Elko County, NV

How a mom's guardianship blindsided her son and landed a retired sheriff in jail

When Stewart Handte was a state trooper with the Nevada Highway Patrol and president of their union some 20 years ago, he allegedly stumbled upon improper conduct and reported it. As a result, the highest officer in the state at the time lost his job, according to Handte’s friend.

Read full story
5 comments
Harris County, TX

Houston probate judge accused of gross negligence in doctor's federal appeal

A Harris County probate judge allegedly acted outside the scope of his authority and with gross negligence in the performance of his duties as a judicial officer while handling a 91-year-old matriarch’s guardianship proceedings and estate affairs, according to a brief filed with the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Read full story
1 comments

Pedophile sentenced to 30 years for blackmailing girls into live streaming sex acts

Assistant United States Attorney Catharine A. Richmond will always remember the name Elad Gaber. The Israeli national left an indelible mark because of the way he treated girls as young as 12 years old.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Houston probate judge accused of fraud in physician's 5th Circuit appellate brief

A Harris County probate judge allegedly acted fraudulently and with gross negligence in the dereliction of his judicial duties while handling a 91-year-old matriarch’s guardianship proceedings and estate affairs, according to a brief filed with the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Read full story
9 comments

Alleged Cousin of Alex Haley Joins Boy Scouts Class Action Sex Abuse Lawsuit

A man who claims to be related to Alex Haley has joined a class action sex abuse lawsuit that is pending in federal court against the Boy Scouts of America (BSA). Image by <a href="https://pixabay.com/users/sasint-3639875/?utm_source=link-attribution&amp;utm_medi.

Read full story
Texas State

Texas probate judge expunges Lis Pendens on property of elderly matriarch who died under court-appointed guardianship

A Houston probate judge rejected a Lis Pendens placed on the property of a 91-year-old woman who died under court-appointed guardianship in 2019. Mrs. Hattie Owens was the aunt of Congressman Burgess Owens (R-Utah).

Read full story
Texas State

Physician, Utah Congressman seek federal appellate review of elderly relative's court-appointed Texas guardianship

The physician executive who sued a Harris County, Texas probate judge for alleged estate trafficking and racketeering involving her 91-year-old mother’s court-appointed guardianship has filed a federal appeal with the 5th Circuit.

Read full story
3 comments

Deceased Tuskegee Airman's uniform found in the street

As a Tuskegee Airman, James Johnson Kelly is a well-known celebrated war hero but he was also under a court-appointed guardianship in the latter years of his life that has left his son Thomas Kelly, 57, feeling devastated.

Read full story

Mormon Church, NAACP announce $9.25 million partnership

Church Pres. Nelson and Rev. Amos BrownChurch of Jesus Chris of Latter-Day Saints. An ongoing partnership between the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints will save and redeem the soul of the United States of America, according to a civil rights activist who studied with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Atlanta before he was shot dead.

Read full story
New Braunfels, TX

Texas HHSC investigating guardianship of 77-year-old New Braunfels woman after Facebook allegations

State law authorizes a court-appointed guardian to spend a ward’s money on funeral arrangements even though they are still living. “A pre-need or pre-paid funeral/burial agreement or contract is purchased by HHSC on behalf of the ward before the death of the individual with Court permission,” said Christine Mann, chief press officer with the Texas Health & Human Services Commission (THHSC)

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy